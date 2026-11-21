France secured their place in the inaugural Nations Championship final with a dominant 45-17 victory over Argentina at Twickenham, setting up a showdown with South Africa.

France has secured its spot in the inaugural Nations Championship final after delivering a commanding 45-17 victory over Argentina on Saturday. The match took place at the historic Twickenham stadium in London, England, where Les Bleus demonstrated superior depth and tactical execution to overcome a resilient South American side. This decisive win not only eliminated Argentina from contention for the top prize but also guaranteed that France would conclude their tournament campaign in the championship match.

Securing Top Spot in Northern Hemisphere

France arrived at the match needing a full five-point bonus win to guarantee qualification for the final. Their path to the top of the northern hemisphere pool was not straightforward, as earlier results involving their rivals had complicated their standing. England's comprehensive defeat of New Zealand earlier that day ensured that England would finish first in their group. Consequently, France had to rely on their own performance to overtake Ireland, who had secured their final position by defeating South Africa. Ireland's victory over the Springboks had previously dropped France into third place within the northern group, meaning that only a maximum points haul could propel them forward.

Also read Nations Championship: What Springboks need to do against Ireland

Despite the pressure, France maintained focus and executed their game plan effectively. The result means France will face South Africa in the final, having finished just behind England and ahead of Ireland in the northern hemisphere standings. South Africa, meanwhile, secured their place in the final by finishing just ahead of New Zealand in the southern hemisphere section, thanks to a bonus-point victory in their earlier match against France's northern rivals.

Early Struggles and Tactical Adjustments

The opening stages of the game were characterized by nerves and uncharacteristic errors from the French side. Returning flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert dropped a high ball under no pressure, signaling early tension among the players. However, the team began to settle by the seventh minute when captain Antoine Dupont delivered an inch-perfect kick. This strategic move set up a five-yard scrum, which allowed Mickael Guillard to force his way over the try line for the opening score. Despite this early success, France faced significant challenges as Argentina dominated the scrum in the initial phases of the contest.

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Argentina capitalized on France's early vulnerabilities. Tomas Albornoz successfully converted the try and added a penalty kick to put the Pumas in front. France struggled to maintain possession and execution, with Louis Bielle-Biarrey narrowly missing a second try when he knocked on in the tackle as he crossed the line. The French team appeared error-prone and wasteful, allowing Argentina's defense, marshaled by newly installed defense coach Shaun Edwards, to hold firm. It was not until the 34th minute that France finally broke the deadlock again, utilizing a line-out catch-and-drive to push Peato Mauvaka over in the corner for a crucial score.

Second Half Dominance and Key Tries

The momentum shifted decisively in favor of France early in the second half. Matthieu Jalibert played a pivotal role with a delightful delayed pass that sent Kalvin Gourgues through a defensive gap to score. This try marked the beginning of a period where France began to assert its dominance. Argentina's defensive resistance continued until replacement prop Mayco Vivas was sent to the sinbin for head contact. The red card, subsequently upgraded after a bunker review, proved to be a turning point in the match, allowing France to exploit the numerical advantage.

France made immediate use of the extra man as replacement Emilien Gailleton crossed in the corner to secure the bonus point try. The loss of Vivas caused Argentina's discipline to unravel further, with Pumas captain Julian Montoya receiving a yellow card at the breakdown. With Argentina weakened, France opened the floodgates. Tyler Duguid scored after taking a pass from Antoine Dupont, followed by Kalvin Gourgues, who bagged his second try with a powerful run down the line from virtually halfway. These scores solidified France's commanding lead and demonstrated their ability to punish defensive lapses.

Stadium Context and Future Implications

France's victory at Twickenham serves as a significant statement of intent heading into the final against South Africa. The win not only secures their position in the championship match but also provides a platform for emerging talents and experienced leaders alike. Kalvin Gourgues's two-try haul and Louis Bielle-Biarrey's redemption try, latched onto a Dupont chip to record his 31st try in 30 tests, highlight the breadth of France's attacking options. The team's ability to overcome early setbacks and disciplinary challenges underscores their resilience and tactical flexibility.

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The final match promises to be a clash between two of rugby's powerhouse nations. South Africa, the world champions, will aim to defend their title against a French side that has shown improved cohesion and finishing ability. For Argentina, the defeat sees them drop to fourth in the southern hemisphere table, and they will now play Scotland for seventh place next week. The nations Championship format continues to provide high-stakes encounters, and this final is expected to draw significant global attention. France's journey to the final, marked by strategic adjustments and key performances, sets the stage for a compelling conclusion to the inaugural tournament.