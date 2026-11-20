France captain Antoine Dupont urges his team to treat the upcoming Argentina clash as a semifinal, aiming to guarantee a spot in the inaugural Six Nations Championship final at Twickenham.

France captain Antoine Dupont has declared that the upcoming weekend match against Argentina is being treated as a semifinal, highlighting the critical importance of the fixture. The team believes they can secure their place in the Nations Championship final with a victory in this crucial encounter. This mindset comes as they look to capitalize on their recent performance against world champions South Africa.

France Seeks Bonus Point Victory in Twickenham Final

A hard-fought 21-19 triumph over South Africa last week has left France in a commanding position. The squad understands that a bonus point victory against the Argentina Pumas on Saturday will guarantee their spot in the inaugural final. That final is scheduled to take place at Twickenham next weekend. This result positions France as strong contenders to host or win the championship title.

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The path to the final remains clear if France secures the necessary points. However, external factors involving other teams could influence the timeline of their qualification. If England loses to New Zealand at home, and Ireland is defeated by the Springboks in Dublin earlier on Saturday, France might qualify even before kickoff. This scenario would provide an immense psychological advantage for the French squad.

Dupont Emphasizes Focus Over External Calculations

Antoine Dupont, who recently turned thirty, acknowledged the privilege of holding their own destiny in their hands. He emphasized that the team must concentrate on their own performance rather than looking outward. The captain stated that they view this specific match as a semifinal to maintain the appropriate level of intensity. He expressed hope that the team will not take their foot off the gas during the game.

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France currently leads both England and Ireland by a single point in the northern hemisphere group standings. Despite this advantage, Dupont insisted that his teammates will not fret over how other results affect their chances. The squad will watch the other matches on television as they always do, finding comfort in having action on screen during the long day. They aim to enjoy the viewing experience without letting it distract from their primary objective.

The captain advised against trying to calculate the exact results needed from other teams to secure their final spot. He noted that the team never plays well when they attempt to strategize based on external scores. This approach requires staying in the moment and focusing solely on the task at hand against Argentina. Such mental discipline is vital for maintaining consistency throughout the tournament.

Preventing Complacency After Recent Successes

Dupont also addressed the praise he has received following his outstanding performance against South Africa. He is determined not to get carried away by these accolades, drawing parallels to last year. During that period, similar praises followed his return to the national team after a year away due to a cruciate knee ligament injury. The team faced challenges that tested their resilience and focus.

Last year, France appeared poised for a rare Grand Slam after six Nations victories. They defeated Wales, Ireland, and Italy to build momentum. However, they shipped seven tries in the first 65 minutes at Murrayfield during their match against Scotland. The team trailed 47-14 before mounting a late rally that restored some respectability to the scoreboard. The final score was a 50-40 defeat for the French side.

The Six Nations campaign concluded with a dramatic 48-46 win over England at the last gasp. This victory allowed France to finish as champions, but the defensive record was concerning. They conceded 14 tries and 96 points in their final two matches of the tournament. This performance set a record for a Six Nations-winning team, highlighting significant defensive vulnerabilities.

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The team is aware of these defensive lapses and is using them as motivation. They understand that maintaining high standards is essential for success in future tournaments. The current focus is on ensuring that such errors do not recur against Argentina. The squad must play with both offensive precision and defensive solidity to achieve their goals.

Looking Ahead to the Inaugural Final

The stakes for the France rugby team have never been higher with this new format. Reaching the final at Twickenham represents a significant achievement and an opportunity to cement their legacy. The team is using every available resource, including statistical analysis and player insight, to prepare. They are committed to executing their game plan effectively against the Pumas.

Antoine Dupont remains the central figure in driving this momentum forward. His leadership and on-field performance have been instrumental in guiding the team. The squad is united in their determination to secure the final spot through their own efforts. They are ready to face any challenge that Argentina presents on the weekend.

The coming days will be crucial for maintaining the correct mindset. The team will likely review footage of Argentina and fine-tune their strategies. They will also monitor the progress of other matches involving England, Ireland, and New Zealand. However, the primary focus will remain on their own performance. Winning this match is the key to unlocking the final round of the championship.