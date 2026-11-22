Thomas Ramos returns to France's 42-man squad for Sunday's Nations Championship final against South Africa at Twickenham after two months out with a thigh injury.

After two months out Toulouse fullback Thomas Ramos has been named in the 42-man squad for next weekend's Nations Championship final against South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said Sunday.

France's all-time leading points scorer with 563 points had not played since winning his 52nd cap during the final round of the 2026 Six Nations Championship in March. In that game his last-second penalty secured a 48-46 victory over England at the Stade de France and delivered a second consecutive title in the competition.

Also read France Beats Argentina to Reach Nations Championship Final

Thomas Ramos Return Boosts France Squad

Ramos has not played since late September due to a thigh injury, and his return is welcome news for France, who did not have a designated goal-kicker in Saturday's bonus-point victory over Argentina, where kicking duties were handed to Toulouse centre Kalvin Gourgues. France face the Springboks at Twickenham in the inaugural final on Sunday (6.40pm SA time), having beaten the South Africans 21-19 in Paris earlier this month.

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Les Bleus secured their place with a 45-17 bonus-point win over Argentina at the Stade de France on Saturday. France, however, will be without winger Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, who scored the opening try in France's hard-fought 21-19 victory over double reigning world champions South Africa on November 13. The Pau player left the field with an ankle injury in the 45-17 win over Los Pumas. No 8 Gregory Alldritt was also left out of coach Fabien Galthie's squad.

Gregory Alldritt Absent From Inaugural Final Squad

Also leaving the 42-man squad are La Rochelle No 8 Gregory Alldritt, Lyon flanker Antoine Deliance and Bordeaux winger Hugo Avogadro. Returning to the group are La Rochelle flanker Oscar Jegou, Pau back-row forward Loic Credoz and Stade Francais loosehead prop Moses Alo-Emile. Captain Antoine Dupont and flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert were included, alongside winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, as France prepare for the inaugural final. The Springboks still reached the final despite their earlier defeat to France in Paris.

Moses Alo-Emile, Hugo Auradou, Joshua Brennan, Esteban Capilla, Guillaume Cramont, Loic Credoz, Francois Cros, Tyler Duguid, Sipili Falatea, Alexandre Fischer, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mickael Guillard, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch, Thomas Laclayat, Maxime Lamothe, Peato Mauvaka, Regis Montagne, Rodrigue Neti, Charles Ollivon, Jefferson Poirot, Thomas Staniforth, Florian Verhaeghe, Cameron WokiGregoire Arfeuil, Theo Attissogbe, Leo Barre, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Louis Carbonel, Nicolas Depoortere, Axel Desperes, Gael Drean, Antoine Dupont, Mathis Ferte, Emilien Gailleton, Kalvin Gourgues, Paul Graou, Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Thomas Ramos, Tani Vili