Les Bleus secure top spot in Group A1 and a place in the quarterfinals after Eli Junior Kroupi's goal leads them past Turkey 2-1 in Bordeaux.

France successfully secured their passage to the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals on Sunday by defeating Turkey 2-1 in Bordeaux. The victory allowed Les Bleus to finish atop Group A1 with 13 points, ensuring they will face a runner-up from another League A group in the next round. Eli Junior Kroupi scored his maiden international goal for France, providing the decisive strike in a hard-fought contest that also saw the return of captain Kylian Mbappe.

Match Mechanics and Key Goals

France required only a draw in their final Group A1 match to guarantee their progression to the knockout stages next March. The hosts took the lead just after halftime in the 49th minute when an Emirhan Topcu own goal gave them the advantage. Adrien Rabiot delivered a corner that Besiktas defender Topcu failed to clear, inadvertently directing the ball into his own net.

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France extended their lead in the 80th minute through Eli Junior Kroupi. The 20-year-old Bournemouth forward replaced Bradley Barcola just past the hour mark and capitalized on a precise assist from Rayan Cherki to score his first goal for the national team. This crucial strike proved to be the difference in a match where Turkey fought back late. Abdulkerim Bardakci pulled a goal back for Turkey in the 90th minute, but it was too late to alter the final outcome.

Team News and Tactical Context

Zinedine Zidane managed the French squad with notable roster adjustments due to a significant injury crisis. Last year's Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele was among several players missing from the lineup. However, captain Kylian Mbappe returned to the starting eleven after sitting out France's previous four matches. Mbappe had last played when he scored the winning goal in Turkey during Zidane's debut in September.

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Eli Junior Kroupi received a late call-up after Marcus Thuram withdrew due to injury earlier in the week. Kroupi had already made his first appearance off the bench in the loss to Italy. His performance in Bordeaux highlighted his growing importance to the national side. He had scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season for Bournemouth. His combination play with Cherki showcased the attacking fluidity Zidane was looking for.

Group Standings and Next Steps

The result allowed Zidane's French side to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat away to Italy on Thursday. France finished first in Group A1 with 13 points, edging out Belgium who finished second. The Belgians also qualified for the quarterfinals after overcoming Italy 4-1 in Brussels. This group stage success ensures France is guaranteed to play against a runner-up from one of the other groups in League A.

The draw for the quarterfinal matches is scheduled to take place this coming Friday. France won the UEFA Nations League title in 2021 and will look to replicate that success. For Turkey, the loss marked their sixth defeat from six games in the tournament. The team failed to secure any points or results in their group campaign. Zidane's return to Bordeaux, the city where he made his name as a player in the 1990s, ended with a positive result for the national team.