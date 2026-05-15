Fourth Suspect Hands Himself Over to Police in Extortion Case Against Joe Sibanyoni

A fourth suspect wanted in connection with the extortion case against Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni handed himself over to the police on Friday. Sibanyoni was arrested by the Special Task Force in Pretoria early hours of the morning on Tuesday. Two other people were arrested alongside the businessman. Police were reportedly in contact with the man and trying to convince him to hand himself in. Sibanyoni's name has previously surfaced in several investigations, including those relating to taxi violence. He built a transport empire in Mpumalanga, reportedly spanning taxis, buses, and logistics operations. He launched the Joe Sibanyoni Foundation, aimed at ‘bridging the economic gap’. Sibanyoni's arrest is linked to a businessman who filed an extortion complaint to the value of R2 million against him. He has denied the allegations, through his lawyer, former National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams, he will be bringing a civil claim for defamation.

A fourth suspect wanted in connection with the extortion case against Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni handed himself over to the police on Friday.

Sibanyoni was arrested by the Special Task Force in Pretoria early hours of the morning on Tuesday. Two other people were arrested alongside the businessman. Police were reportedly in contact with the man and trying to convince him to hand himself in. Sibanyoni's name has previously surfaced in several investigations, including those relating to taxi violence.

He built a transport empire in Mpumalanga, reportedly spanning taxis, buses, and logistics operations. He launched the Joe Sibanyoni Foundation, aimed at ‘bridging the economic gap’. Sibanyoni's arrest is linked to a businessman who filed an extortion complaint to the value of R2 million against him. He has denied the allegations, through his lawyer, former National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams, he will be bringing a civil claim for defamation





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Joe Sibanyoni Extortion Arrest Transport Empire Joe Sibanyoni Foundation Civil Claim For Defamation

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