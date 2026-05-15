Fourth Person Linked to Alleged Extortion Case Hands Himself Over to Police

A fourth person has handed himself over to police in connection with the alleged extortion case involving taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni. The man is expected to appear alongside Sibanyoni and two co-accused on charges of extortion and money laundering.

A fourth person linked to the alleged extortion case involving taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni handed himself over to police on Friday morning, his legal team said.

The man handed himself over at the Kwaggafontein police station and is expected to appear alongside Sibanyoni and two co-accused, Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza, on charges of extortion and money laundering. Attorney Mphoke Magane, who represents both Sibanyoni and the fourth accused, said his client had been cooperating with authorities and had never evaded arrest. With News24, you're not just reading the news; you are part of a community that values knowledge and insight.

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City_Press / 🏆 7. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alleged Extortion Case Joe \Ferrari\ Sibanyoni Mvimbi Daniel Masilela Philemon Msiza Money Laundering Police Cooperating With Authorities Never Evaded Arrest News24 Hill-Lewis Ramaphosa Minister Sisisi Tolashe Delayed Justice

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