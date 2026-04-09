Fourie Shines with World-Leading Hurdles Time at Potchefstroom Invitational

Marioné Fourie's stunning 12.67-second performance in the women's 100m hurdles at the Hezekiel Sepeng Invitational in Potchefstroom sets a new world lead. Olympic medalist Jo-Ané du Plessis wins the women's javelin, and other top athletes also take the spotlight.

Marioné Fourie celebrated a remarkable victory in the women's 100m hurdles at the Hezekiel Sepeng Invitational in Potchefstroom on Wednesday night. Her time of 12.67 seconds on the McArthur Stadium track not only secured her the win but also established a world lead, a significant achievement especially considering it was on home soil.

Fourie's performance was particularly impressive due to the effortless grace with which she cleared the hurdles, exhibiting a sense of control and ease that suggested even faster times are within reach. This success comes after a period of adjustment for Fourie, who is now working with Dutch coach Laurent Meuwly, known for his work with elite athletes such as Nadine Visser and Femke Bol. The transition to Meuwly marks a new chapter in her career following the loss of her long-time coach and the departure of her subsequent coach. Fourie's focus has been on refining various aspects of her race, including speed and endurance, and the results are already evident. The training regimen includes meticulous attention to detail, with her fiancé providing video analysis during individual practice sessions. This level of dedication, coupled with her coach's expertise, has created a winning formula. Fourie's sights are set on the upcoming season, and her recent performance is a testament to the effectiveness of her training methods and her unwavering commitment to excellence. She is optimistic about the potential for further improvement and eager to build upon her recent success. The overall mood is very positive as everything is falling into place.\Adding to the excitement of the evening, Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ané du Plessis secured a victory in the women’s javelin competition with a throw of 57.54 meters. Du Plessis and her coach, Terseus Liebenberg, expressed satisfaction with her performance, especially given a recent setback that forced her to take a couple of weeks off from training due to a lower back issue. This rest period disrupted her rhythm and timing, but she is now eager to regain her form and focus on the upcoming season. Du Plessis views this recent victory as a positive step toward her goals and looks forward to further progress with her coach, hoping to improve in all key areas. Her resolve and dedication, like that of Fourie, highlight the importance of perseverance and the ability to overcome challenges in the pursuit of athletic success. Her coach is pleased with her performance, looking forward to the season. The event showcased a blend of experienced athletes and emerging talents, with each competitor bringing their best to the arena. The success stories of these athletes highlighted the event's overall success.\In other compelling events of the Hezekiel Sepeng Invitational, Bradley Nkoana, a key member of the 4x100m relay team that secured a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics and a gold at the 2025 World Relays, took the top spot in the men's 100m with a time of 10.13 seconds. Veteran Wayde van Niekerk, despite winning the second heat in 10.17 seconds, acknowledged the need for improvement in his race. The event also featured Luvo Manyonga, the 2017 world champion, who secured victory in the men's long jump with a leap of 7.98 meters. Furthermore, Prudence Sekgodiso, the 2025 world indoor champion, demonstrated her dominance by winning the women's 800m in a time of 2 minutes and 0.50 seconds. The Hezekiel Sepeng Invitational underscored the depth of talent within the athletics community, offering a platform for athletes to showcase their skills, set personal bests, and prepare for the challenges of the upcoming season. The performances of these athletes, with their dedication, perseverance, and ongoing efforts to refine their techniques, were both inspiring and thrilling for spectators. The event highlighted the dedication that goes into sports





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