Four-Way Tie at Memorial: Clark, Spaun, Fleetwood, Gerard Share Lead After First Round

Wyndham Clark, JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood, and Ryan Gerard each shot five-under-par 67 to share the first-round lead at the PGA Tour Memorial tournament. Rory McIlroy recovered from an early double-bogey to post 71, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler stumbled to 73.

A quartet of US Open champions and contenders emerged from the first round of the PGA Tour Memorial tournament tied at the top, with Wyndham Clark , JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood, and Ryan Gerard all carding five-under-par 67s on Thursday at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

The tournament, hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, saw ideal scoring conditions early, but afternoon winds tested the field. Spaun, the reigning US Open champion preparing to defend his title at Shinnecock Hills in two weeks, produced a stellar round highlighted by six birdies. His most impressive moment came at the par-4 18th, where he stuck his approach shot within a foot of the pin to seize a share of the lead.

Despite bogeys at the 11th and 12th, Spaun kept his composure. I thought I did well between the ears today, he said. When I gave some back on 11 and 12, I could have probably let that round go. But I just hung in there.

Clark, the 2023 US Open winner, also posted a 67, featuring a spectacular 45-foot eagle putt from the fringe at the 15th hole. He added five birdies, offset by a single bogey, to join the logjam at the top. Gerard carded the wildest round of the leaders, with an eagle, eight birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey, showcasing both brilliance and inconsistency.

Fleetwood, the Englishman known for his short-game wizardry, birdied five holes without a blemish, hitting only seven greens in regulation but scrambling effectively. I got away with a couple of poor misses, Fleetwood admitted. Hit the pin a couple of times when it was going past. But in general I played OK.

I just wasn't a hundred percent by any means with my ball control from the fairway with my irons. But still shot five-under, so it couldn't have been that bad. The leaders held a one-stroke advantage over a group at four-under, including Mackenzie Hughes, who equaled the low round of the morning wave.

Meanwhile, the afternoon starters faced gusty winds that made club selection tricky. Masters champion Rory McIlroy recovered from an early double-bogey at the par-4 third, where his approach found the water, to post a one-under 71. The world number two responded with three consecutive birdies from the fifth through seventh and added another at 14 before a closing bogey. I felt like I played pretty well, for the most part, McIlroy said.

Especially after making that double on the third hole, to play the rest of the round in three-under was good. Its a tough course. You have to concentrate on every shot. The greens are very firm already, very fast.

Get yourself above the hole, its very tricky. I would like to hit a few more fairways, give myself a few more chances from the short grass, but overall, not a bad score to build from. World number one Scottie Scheffler, the two-time defending champion, struggled to a one-over 73, including a double-bogey at the par-3 16th where his tee shot found the water. He birdied the 17th but could not salvage a better round.

The gusty winds made it frustrating, Scheffler admitted. All you can do is just try to hit good shots. It can be very frustrating sometimes when you feel like youre hitting good shots and then youre going to the drop zone. Scheffler sits tied for 55th, eight shots back, but has a history of comebacks.

The second round promises more drama as the field jockeys for position heading into the weekend at Muifield Village





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PGA Tour Memorial Tournament Golf Wyndham Clark JJ Spaun

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

McIlroy chasing elusive Memorial, Scheffler eyes three-peatRory McIlroy is targeting a first ever victory at the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament on Thursday as he returns to action in his final event before this month's US Open.

Read more »

France and Rwanda Inaugurate Genocide Memorial in ParisFrench President Emmanuel Macron and Rwandan President Paul Kagame inaugurated a memorial in Paris to honor the victims of the Rwandan genocide. The memorial, designed by artist Grada Kilomba, features two black steles and is located on the Seine. Macron acknowledged France's responsibility, referencing a 2021 report that found France bore a 'serious and overwhelming' failure to foresee the 1994 slaughter of approximately 800,000 Tutsis.

Read more »

Over R55,000 Raised for Funeral and Memorial Costs of Stellenbosch University Student Antonio Amelio Alec BrittoA crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help cover the funeral and memorial costs of Stellenbosch University student Antonio Amelio Alec Britto, who was found dead on Saturday morning at the bottom of a staircase near a food court on Merriman Avenue. The campaign has raised over R55,000 so far, with contributions going toward transportation costs, funeral, accommodation and memorial arrangements, as well as helping the students Britto set out to help in his mission.

Read more »

From diplomatic rupture to shared memory: What Rwanda’s memorial in Paris representsThe memorial inaugurated in Paris symbolises more than remembrance. It reflects the evolution of a relationship between Rwanda and France that has moved, however imperfectly, from denial toward dialogue and from confrontation toward mutual respect

Read more »