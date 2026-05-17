Four teenage boys rescued after struggling in the water at Cape Town beach

Four teenage boys were rescued after struggling in the water at Cape Town's Monwabisi beach. A fifth boy, believed to be between 13 and 17 years old, had vanished beneath the waves. The rescue was made possible by the quick-thinking actions of ordinary beachgoers, surfers, and a lifeguard.

Cape Town EtcEmergency crews were called out shortly after 11am on Saturday after reports came in of swimmers struggling in the water. By the time rescuers reached the shoreline, four teenage boys had already been pulled from the sea by quick-thinking members of the public, while a fifth had vanished beneath the waves.

The teenager, believed to be between 13 and 17 years old, had been swimming together when they were caught in strong rip currents, a recurring danger along parts of Cape Town’s coastline, particularly during changing tide conditions. Rescue teams arrived to find four boys on the beach showing signs of non-fatal drowning. The four survivors were treated on scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Two were reported to be in stable condition, while two were listed as serious but stable. Authorities say all are expected to recover. What stood out in the rescue was the role of ordinary beachgoers who acted before emergency teams arrived.

A man believed to be a lifeguard used one of the pink NSRI rescue buoys stationed at the beach to pull one teenager from the water, while several surfers reportedly paddled out and brought three others back using their boards. The Good Samaritans, surfers, and the ‘lifeguard’, unidentified, are commended for their efforts. As the rescue unfolded, NSRI launched its JetRIB rescue craft from its nearby satellite base while police divers and multiple emergency agencies joined the operation.

Shoreline and sea searches continued throughout the day, but no trace of the missing 17-year-old had been found by Sunday. The incident has once again highlighted the hidden risks of rip currents, which can pull even strong swimmers away from shore in seconds. Monwabisi remains a popular beach for families across the Cape Flats, but changing winter weather and rougher seas often make conditions unpredictable.

Police divers from the Western Cape’s water policing and diving services are continuing the search, while an official investigation has been opened. For the teenager’s family, the wait continues, with rescue teams still scanning the water and shoreline, hoping for answers





CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cape Town Monwabisi Beach Rip Currents Strong Swimmers Rescue Surfers Lifeguard Jetrib Rescue Craft Police Divers Official Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Data Scientist (Credit Risk Modeller) (CPT) - Western Cape Cape TownENVIRONMENT: A fast-growing FinTech company seeks the expertise of a Data Scientist – Credit Risk Modeller – with experience in GCP (Google Cloud Platform) and products like LookerStudio, Colab and BigQuery.

Read more »

IM Technician - Western Cape Cape TownJob Purpose The IM Technician will be a member of the Anglo-American IM Support team, providing IT and OT support services. The role ensures system integrity, maximum availability, and optimal performance of information systems in alignment with customer expectations.

Read more »

User Support Technician at NRF National Research Foundation - Western Cape Cape TownPostion Summary:iThemba LABS seeks to appoint a User Support Technician to provide standard and advanced support services to users on desktop incidents and service requests.

Read more »

Western Cape businessmen spread joy, raise funds through humorous storm video in Cape TownTwo businessmen in the Western Cape share a humorous video of themselves in a massive puddle during a storm, raising funds and spreading cheer in the affected communities, while also highlighting the need for flood-resistant awnings and home renovations.

Read more »