Durban Police apprehend four individuals aged 32 to 44 following a November 16, 2026 looting incident on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street. Suspects appear in court with seized merchandise.

Law enforcement officials in Durban have arrested four suspects following a looting incident in the Central Business District. The operation occurred on the night of Monday, November 16, 2026, after officers intercepted a group fleeing a retail store on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street. Public Order Police, who were actively patrolling the area for crime prevention, observed the suspects running from the establishment. Recognizing the ongoing theft, the officers intervened immediately to stop the crime and secure the scene. The swift police action resulted in the detention of four individuals for possession of suspected stolen property.

Police Intervention and Arrest Details

Public Order Police officers were conducting routine crime prevention duties in the Durban city center when they detected suspicious activity. Officers noticed a group of individuals running out of a commercial establishment on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street. The rapid movement and behavior of the group alerted the police to an active looting incident. Responding immediately, the officers intervened to halt the theft and prevent further loss of merchandise. Four suspects were taken into custody during the operation. The individuals are being held in police custody following their arrest for possessing suspected stolen goods.

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Profile of the Four Arrested Individuals

The four suspects apprehended by Durban Police have ages ranging between 32 and 44. All four individuals are currently in police custody and face charges related to the possession of stolen property. Authorities confirmed that the detainees were intercepted while fleeing the retail store on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street. The suspects are scheduled to appear before the Durban Magistrate's Court soon to face these charges. The case involves allegations of possessing goods obtained through illegal means during the November 16, 2026 incident.

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Seized Merchandise and Property Damage

During the arrest operation, authorities confiscated several items from the group of four suspects. The seized merchandise included cigarettes, energy drinks, and other miscellaneous goods. These items were recovered as evidence of the looting incident in the Durban Central Business District. The Public Order Police spokesperson confirmed the recovery of these goods during the operation. The seizure of this merchandise was a critical part of the evidence gathering process. The items represent the direct result of the theft that occurred at the retail establishment on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street.

Court Proceedings and Legal Charges

The four accused individuals are set to appear before the Durban Magistrate's Court in the near future. They will face formal charges related to the possession of stolen property. This legal proceeding follows the rapid deployment of officers that prevented further loss of business district property. The Public Order Police highlighted the importance of the swift police action in the city center. The charges filed against the suspects stem directly from the looting incident on Monday, November 16, 2026. The outcome of the court case will determine the legal consequences for the individuals involved.