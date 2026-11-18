Police arrested four suspects in Bloemfontein after explosives were used in a cash-in-transit robbery on November 18, 2026. Meanwhile, three suspected robbers were killed in a separate incident on the R80 highway in Gauteng.

Bloemfontein police have arrested four suspects following a violent cash-in-transit robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning. The incident took place at approximately 11:20 am on November 18, 2026, in the Navalsig suburb of Bloemfontein.

Free State police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane confirmed that the crime happened on Rudolf Greyling Street. According to police reports, the suspects used explosives to target a cash-in-transit vehicle. A station wagon was allegedly used to ram into the cash truck during the initial assault. The robbers may have escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, though the exact figure has not been released to the public.

Also read Four smash-and-grab suspects arrested in Cape Town

Massive Police Response to Robbery

In response to the crime, a substantial police reaction team was immediately mobilized. This team included members of the Tactical Response Team, the Flying Squad, and Visible Policing Units from local police stations. Their objective was to pursue the suspects and secure the area following the explosive attack. Several vehicles were reportedly involved in the getaway attempt.

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Police tracked a white Toyota Fortuner, a grey Mercedes-Benz SUV, and a white Volkswagen during the pursuit. These vehicles were part of the convoy used by the suspects to flee the scene. During the high-speed chase, a white Ford Ikon was later abandoned by the suspects. This vehicle was located in the Phase 7 area of Bloemfontein.

Four suspects were subsequently apprehended in this specific location shortly after abandoning the car. In addition to the Ford Ikon, police recovered several other abandoned vehicles. These included a Mercedes-Benz SUV, a BMW sedan, a Nissan Juke, and two other BMW SUVs. These cars were found abandoned in the Bloemspruit and Dewetsdorp Road areas.

Shootout on Dewetsdorp Road

An intense exchange of gunfire occurred as police closed in on the fleeing suspects. The shootout took place between Meadows Road and the R702 Dewetsdorp Road. A police helicopter from the Airwing unit also joined the operation to track down the suspects from the air. Lt-Col Covane stated that no injuries have been reported at this stage regarding the Bloemfontein incident.

However, police are continuing their pursuit of remaining suspects who have not yet been captured. The investigation remains active as authorities seek additional leads. In a separate and deadly incident, three suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed during a confrontation. This occurred on the R80 highway in Gauteng province.

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Police engaged in a deadly shootout with the suspects during this operation. A fourth suspect was arrested during the Gauteng incident. This event is distinct from the Bloemfontein robbery but highlights the ongoing challenges with cash-in-transit crimes. It was reported approximately one month ago by IOL.

Gauteng Incident and Investigation

The Free State police continue to analyze evidence from the Bloemfontein scene. The recovery of multiple vehicles provides potential forensic opportunities. Police urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.