Four people have tested negative for hantavirus infection in Italy

Four people who were suspected of being infected with hantavirus have tested negative after tests conducted in Rome and Milan hospitals. The tests were conducted on an Argentine tourist, a man from Calabria, a British tourist, and his companion.

A micrographic study of liver tissue seen in a hantavirus pulmonary syndrome patient. On Wednesday, the Italian health ministry announced that four people suspected of hantavirus infection, one from Argentina, another from Calabria, a British tourist, and his companion, had all tested negative.

The Argentine tourist contracted pneumonia while travelling to Italy. Tests were conducted in Rome and Milan. The WHO states that the hantavirus is primarily spread by rodents but can be transmitted between people, mainly in rare cases. Symptoms may include fatigue, fever, and flu-like symptoms





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