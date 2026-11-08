Four Killed in R541 Head-On Crash Between Lochiel and Badplaas

Four people, including both drivers, died in a head-on collision on the R541 between Lochiel and Badplaas on 8 November 2026, while a female passenger was critically injured. Officials are investigating the cause and urging road safety.

Four people died in a head-on collision on the R541 between Lochiel and Badplaas on 8 November 2026. The crash involved two vehicles, and both drivers were among those killed.

All four victims died at the scene. The deceased were three men and one woman. A female passenger sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Embuleni Hospital for further treatment. She is currently receiving medical care.

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Officials probe reckless driving crash

Moeti Mmusi said both drivers were among those killed. They all died at the scene of the crash. One female passenger sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the nearby hospital, Embuleni Hospital, for further treatment, Mmusi said. Officials have not yet established the cause of the crash.

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The cause remains under investigation. The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said reckless and negligent driving could not be ruled out at this stage. Jackie Macie, the Provincial MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, sent his condolences to the families of those who died. He also wished the injured passenger a speedy recovery.

Macie urged motorists to drive responsibly and to put their own lives, and those of other road users, first. Motorists must choose to be responsible by driving in such a way that they make their lives and those of other road users a priority, he said. They must obey the rules and also adjust their driving in line with prevailing conditions, which include rain and construction on the road, Macie said.

Motorists urged caution after elections

He also called on motorists returning home after the week of Local Government Elections to be particularly cautious. Officials advised motorists to adhere to speed limits on all routes. They should take regular breaks on long-distance trips, resting every 200km or every two hours of driving. The department said motorists should remain mindful of the conditions on the roads as they travel.

The victims of the latest crash have not yet been named. The investigation into the cause continues. In July 2017, 18 people were killed when a truck collided with two minibuses carrying mineworkers on the road between Machadodorp and Badplaas. That earlier tragedy occurred on the same route where the latest crash took place.

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The R541 collision has prompted warnings about road safety ahead of the festive season. Officials are urging motorists to be cautious as the cause of the crash remains under investigation.