Four men were killed and five wounded when gunmen opened fire at a tavern in Khayelitsha's Greenpoint informal settlement. Police are searching for the attackers who hijacked a vehicle and fled.

Four men were shot dead and five others wounded when gunmen stormed a tavern in Khayelitsha's Greenpoint informal settlement shortly before midnight on Saturday, 21 November.

Khayelitsha Tavern Shooting Details

The attackers opened fire at kwa-MaDlamini tavern in iHobe Street at about 11.30pm before allegedly hijacking a vehicle and fleeing. The vehicle was later found abandoned a few kilometres from the scene. No arrests have been made. Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the number of gunmen involved had not been confirmed.

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Four men died on the scene and five wounded persons were transported to a medical facility for treatment, Potelwa said. It is further alleged that the gunmen hijacked a vehicle from the scene and fled in it. The hijacked vehicle was later found abandoned a few kilometres from the tavern, she said. Khayelitsha police have opened murder and attempted murder cases.

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The investigation has been handed to provincial Serious and Violent Crime detectives, who are pursuing several leads. Potelwa said no arrests had been made and that the motive for the shooting remained under investigation. Police remain on high alert in the area, with additional deployments assisting in the search for those responsible. Movement for CARE (M4C), a non-profit organisation based in Khayelitsha, expressed concern about the shooting and its impact on the community.

M4C Condemns Gun Violence Impact

M4C co-ordinator Nkosikhona Swaartbooi said the incident was another reminder of the effect of gun violence on working-class communities. This tragedy is another painful reminder of how gun violence continues to rob working-class communities of their loved ones, their sense of safety and their right to live with dignity, Swaartbooi said. We are particularly concerned about the growing normalisation of violence in communities like Green Point, where young people are increasingly exposed to shootings, death and unresolved trauma, he said.

He said gun violence on the Cape Flats was not simply a policing problem, but was also a consequence of decades of apartheid spatial planning. When young people grow up without meaningful economic opportunities, safe recreational spaces, accessible mental health services and functioning community infrastructure, we create conditions in which violence can take root and reproduce itself across generations, he said.

Swaartbooi stressed that this did not excuse criminal behaviour and called on police to identify and arrest those responsible for the killings. We call on SAPS to investigate this shooting, identify those responsible and ensure that the families receive the justice they deserve, he said.

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Coordinated Approach Needed to Stop Violence

However, we cannot continue responding to gun violence only after people have been killed. We cannot police our way out of poverty, inequality and generations of unresolved trauma, he said. He said M4C believed that addressing gun violence required a coordinated approach, including effective policing, removing illegal firearms from circulation, investing in youth development and employment, strengthening community-based violence prevention programmes and providing psychosocial support to families and communities affected by violence.

Swaartbooi also called on the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Government and national government to work with communities on a properly funded, long-term violence prevention strategy. The shooting is the latest in a series of violent incidents in the Western Cape. Six people were killed and three wounded when six masked gunmen opened fire in Zwelethemba, Worcester. Police have launched a manhunt following that mass shooting.

Separate Shooting Incidents in Western Cape

In a separate incident, a five-year-old boy and a 49-year-old man were wounded by stray bullets when a 38-year-old man was shot dead in a suspected gang-related shooting in Bonteheuwel. Bishop Lavis detectives are investigating.

Meanwhile, SANTACO Western Cape says it will keep details of negotiations with rival taxi associations CATA and CODETA confidential until a final agreement is reached. The talks continue as commuters mourn the latest victims of taxi violence. In Lavender Hill, ActionSA MP Dereleen James alleges that human remains were left at a shooting scene after police had departed. SAPS had not responded by publication.