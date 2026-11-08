Four killed, child wounded in Bellville taxi rank shooting as taxi violence continues

Four men were shot dead and a seven-year-old child wounded at Bellville taxi rank, less than a week after rival taxi associations agreed to a seven-day peace period.

Four men were shot dead and a seven-year-old child wounded in a shooting at Bellville taxi rank, raising fresh concerns over the fragile peace between rival Western Cape taxi associations.

The attack happened about 9pm on Saturday, 7 November, at the long-distance side of the rank. Four gunmen travelling in two vehicles opened fire on the victims. A fifth man and the child were wounded and taken for medical treatment. Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Frederick van Wyk said Bellville police had registered cases of murder and attempted murder.

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Detectives from the Provincial Taxi Violence Unit have taken over the investigation and are following leads to identify and arrest the gunmen. A firearm linked to a taxi driver was confiscated, although police have not indicated whether it is connected to the shooting. No arrests have been made yet, Van Wyk said. Police have not established a motive or confirmed whether the attack is linked to the ongoing conflict between rival taxi associations.

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Peace Deal Followed By Fresh Violence

The United Democratic Front has condemned the killing and called for calm. The shooting comes after the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) agreed on Monday, 2 November, to a seven-day period of calm. The agreement was reached after urgent talks involving the associations, the Western Cape Government, the City of Cape Town and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco). Both associations committed to an independently facilitated mediation process.

However, further shootings have been reported since the agreement was reached. On the night of the agreement, long-distance taxi operator Mawande Ndinisa, 34, was shot dead inside his silver Toyota Hilux in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, shortly before 10pm. A 41-year-old man, also understood to be a taxi owner, was wounded. On Thursday, 5 November, a 44-year-old CATA chairperson for the Parow/Elsies route was shot and wounded at Nyanga Terminus taxi rank at about 9am.

Van Wyk said the man was struck in the upper body and survived. The motive was believed to be taxi-related. According to Santaco's Western Cape spokesperson, Makhosandile Tumana, an estimated 18 people had been killed in the violence before the peace agreement. This figure has not been independently verified.

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Scheduled Talks To Address Taxi Conflict

Further talks between the taxi associations and government are scheduled for Tuesday, 10 November. On the night of the agreement, long-distance taxi operator Mawande Ndinisa, 34, was shot dead inside his silver Toyota Hilux in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, shortly before 10pm. A 41-year-old man, also understood to be a taxi owner, was wounded. No arrests have been made in that case.

Police are investigating after two men were found shot dead in and near a minibus taxi in Zwelitsha, Khayelitsha. No arrests have been made and the motive remains unknown. The Bellville attack has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of a child. The victim is a seven-year-old who suffered wounds during the attack.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the suspects to come forward. The community is shocked by the violence that marred a period of attempted peace.