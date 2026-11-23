Four suspects are set to face murder charges in Middelburg Magistrate's Court following the fatal stabbing of Grade 12 learner Sphiwosakhe Monate outside LD Moetanalo Secondary School in Mhluzi.

Four suspects are scheduled to appear before the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, November 23, charged with the murder of Sphiwosakhe Monate, a Grade 12 learner who was fatally stabbed outside his school in Mhluzi. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday, November 19, just hours before the student was due to sit for his National Senior Certificate history paper 2 examination. This development marks a significant step in the police investigation, which initially saw six individuals arrested but has now narrowed down to four individuals who will formally face judicial proceedings.

The Fatal Incident And Immediate Police Response

Sphiwosakhe Monate, aged 21, was attacked during break time at LD Moetanalo Secondary School on Thursday, November 19. According to the Mpumalanga Department of Education spokesperson Gerald Sambo, school learners raised the alarm at approximately 11:00 after noticing individuals outside the school fence who allegedly waited to fight Monate and another student. Shortly after this warning, learners alerted school staff that Monate had been stabbed.

Also read Manchester City Winless Run Extends to Four Games After Fulham Draw

The victim was immediately rushed to a local clinic, where he was declared dead on arrival. Lieutenant General Nkankoane Apaphia Modise, the provincial commissioner of the SAPS Mpumalanga, confirmed the details in a media statement. Colonel Mavela Masondo, the SAPS Mpumalanga spokesperson, further clarified on Friday, November 20, that the attack involved a group of men operating outside the school premises. Police arrested six suspects in Mhluzi within hours of the killing.

Legal Proceedings And Suspect Detentions

Of the six suspects initially taken into custody, two were released after a witness was unable to link them to the killing. The remaining four suspects are expected to face murder charges in court today, November 23. The case has gained significant attention due to the timing of the crime, occurring on the same day as a critical component of the final high school examinations.

Advertisement

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa has been approached for comment regarding the four suspects' court appearance today and the likely outcome of the proceedings. The judicial process will now determine the fate of the accused individuals. The court proceedings in Middelburg represent a crucial juncture in the pursuit of justice for Sphiwosakhe Monate and his grieving family.

Departmental Support And Educational Impact

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has expressed profound shock and sadness over the death of Sphiwosakhe Monate. Gerald Sambo stated that departmental officials have confirmed that psychosocial support is actively being provided to affected learners, teachers, and the bereaved family. The department is taking immediate steps to ensure the emotional well-being of the school community during this difficult period.

Additionally, arrangements have been made to support fellow Grade 12 learners as they continue their ongoing National Senior Certificate examinations. The department strongly condemned the violence against learners and urged parents, learners, and community members to report any threats of violence. They emphasized the importance of allowing the police investigation to take its course without interference.

Community Reaction And Ongoing Investigation

The fatal stabbing of Sphiwosakhe Monate has sent ripples of fear and anger through the Mhluzi community. The fact that the attack was allegedly planned, with individuals waiting outside the fence, adds a layer of premeditation that has intensified the public demand for accountability. Local residents are calling for stricter security measures around educational institutions to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Advertisement

Police investigations are ongoing to identify all individuals involved in the planning and execution of the attack. The release of two suspects does not indicate a closed case but rather a procedural adjustment based on witness testimony. Authorities continue to appeal for information from the public that could lead to further arrests. The community remains on high alert as the legal process unfolds in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court.