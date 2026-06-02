Foundation Battles Generational Statelessness in Rural Eastern Cape

Nosintu Gwebindlala Foundation helps undocumented residents in Elliotdale, Eastern Cape, obtain IDs and birth certificates, addressing generational statelessness and social welfare challenges.

In the remote rural regions of Elliotdale, Eastern Cape, the Nosintu Gwebindlala Foundation is combating generational statelessness by walking the journey of securing IDs and birth certificates with residents.

Ntombekhaya Mduva, a mother of eight from Xhora Mouth, faced years of struggle to obtain her own identity document and birth registration for her children. With assistance from the foundation, she finally succeeded after decades of effort. The foundation, founded in 2022 by Nosintu Gwebindlala, wife of Chief Vuyani Zwelikhanyile Gwebindlala of the Jalamba Traditional Council, leverages her community ties to tackle the crisis. Gwebindlala realized early that many community members lack documentation due to historical and generational issues.

She estimated that they work on 500 cases of undocumented residents per year, with a success rate close to 80%. The challenges are numerous. The Births and Deaths Registration Act requires children to be registered within 30 days of birth, but in remote areas like Xhora Mouth, mothers often give birth at home due to long distances to medical facilities. The nearest hospital is over two hours away, involving crossing rivers and navigating hills.

Without a hospital-issued proof of birth form, later registration becomes complex. Additionally, a mother cannot register her child without a valid ID of her own, a serious hurdle when multiple generations are undocumented. Caregivers, often grandparents raising children of absent or deceased parents, face extra barriers if they lack proof of their role. Transport costs of R50 to R100 per person to the Home Affairs office are prohibitive, so many delay applications until a child needs to enroll in school.

Children without birth certificates are denied access to education, healthcare, and social grants, perpetuating a cycle of poverty. Gwebindlala describes this as a pandemic, emphasizing that Home Affairs offices are overcrowded and understaffed, leaving no time for complex cases. The foundation acts as a voice for these overlooked citizens, providing one-on-one assistance and navigating bureaucratic hurdles. They also run a virtual advice office for people from other areas.

The work is urgent: every undocumented person is a stateless citizen cut off from the state's social safety net. By addressing root causes like lack of transport and systemic inefficiencies, the foundation aims to ensure every child in the region has the right to an identity





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Statelessness Birth Registration Rural Communities Social Welfare South Africa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SA battles HIV treatment crisis despite progress in expanding access to HIV treatmentSouth Africa is still struggling with an HIV treatment crisis despite progress in expanding access to HIV treatment. HIV/AIDS activists warn that the country is not equipped to cater for everyone, leading to patients being frustrated and dropping out of care.

Read more »

Senior Support Engineer (Hyper-V, Exchange, M365) (CPT Onsite) - Western Cape Cape TownENVIRONMENT: A dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist seeks a strong technical Senior Support Engineer with proven Microsoft Hyper-V exposure/experience to join its Western Cape division.

Read more »

Orange Warning Issued for Deluges and Flooding on Eastern Cape CoastSouth African Weather Service raised the orange level warning for deluges and flooding on the Eastern Cape coast from five to eight, warning of a cut‑off low pressure system that will bring bitterly cold, wet and windy conditions, light snowfall in mountainous areas and strong sea winds across the southern provinces from Wednesday through Thursday. Residents are urged to avoid flooded roads, stay off the coast, and prepare emergency supplies.

Read more »

Heavy rains expected in Nelson Mandela Bay, Kouga municipalities - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.SAWS issues level 8 warning for destructive rains in Eastern Cape as farmers recover from floods.

Read more »