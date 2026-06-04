Fortinet, a global cyber security leader, reports strong first quarter 2026 financial results with product revenue growing 41% year over year to $645 million.

Fortinet reports strong first quarter 2026 financial results . Product revenue grew 41% year over year to $645 million. Fortinet , a global cyber security leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The company reported excellent first-quarter results, exceeding the high end of its guidance through strong execution and broad-based demand across its portfolio and geographies. Billings grew 31% year over year, driven by the continued convergence of networking and security, an approach Fortinet has led for 26 years, and by an increasingly complex threat environment that is being intensified by AI.

As network security evolves towards the SASE Firewall, innovations such as FortiOS 8.0 and FortiASIC technology continue to differentiate Fortinet's platform and support ongoing market share gains, while its direct operations, manufacturing model and strong execution turn supply chain challenges into opportunities to gain market share. Fortinet introduced FortiOS 8.0, the latest release of the operating system that powers the Fortinet Security Fabric.

FortiOS 8.0 delivers powerful new AI-driven security, next-generation SASE and quantum-safe capabilities to help organisations simplify their security architectures while delivering consistent protection and performance across the entire digital infrastructure. The company also announced new additions to the FortiGate G Series portfolio, with the FortiGate 3500G and FortiGate 400G designed to deliver high-performance security that helps organisations secure and scale modern enterprise networks while keeping pace with growing encrypted traffic.

Fortinet is collaborating closely with multiple leading AI companies, including Anthropic as part of Project Glasswing, OpenAI and others. The company was recognised as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for SD-WAN, marking the seventh consecutive year customers have validated Fortinet Secure SD-WAN based on real-world experience and outcomes. Fortinet's revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.830 billion to $1.930 billion, with non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 79.5% to 80.5%.

Diluted non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.72 to $0.76, assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 18%. The company's billings are expected to be in the range of $8.800 billion to $9.100 billion, with non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 33.0% to 36.0%. Diluted non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $3.10 to $3.16, assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 18%.

Fortinet will host a conference call today at 1:30pm Pacific Time (4:30pm Eastern Time) to discuss the earnings results. A live webcast of the conference call and supplemental slides will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of Fortinet's website at. Members of Fortinet's management team are expected to present at these conferences and discuss the latest company strategies and initiatives. Fortinet's conference presentations are expected to be available via webcast on the company's website.

To access the most updated information, pre-register and listen to the webcast of each event, please visit the Investor Presentation & Events page of Fortinet's website at





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Fortinet Cyber Security Financial Results Product Revenue Growth Network Security SASE Firewall AI-Driven Security Quantum-Safe Capabilities Fortios 8.0 Fortiasic Technology Fortigate G Series SD-WAN Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice

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