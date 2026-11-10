Fortinet Q3 2026 Results Show 37% Growth Amid AI Security Push

Fortinet reports $765 million in Q3 2026 product revenue with 37% growth. The company raises 2026 guidance and unveils new AI security services.

Fortinet has announced robust financial performance for the third quarter ended 30 September 2026, highlighting a significant surge in demand for its cybersecurity solutions. The global technology leader reported that its product revenue grew by 37 percent year over year, reaching $765 million during the period. This strong quarter has prompted the company to raise its full-year 2026 billings guidance for the third time this year.

Fortinet Revenue Surges on AI Demand

Ken Xie, the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Fortinet, expressed high satisfaction with the company's execution and the broad-based demand across its entire product portfolio. He emphasized that this momentum is largely driven by Fortinet's leadership position in the current AI era. As artificial intelligence introduces entirely new attack surfaces, network security has become the critical foundation for securing AI infrastructure.

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The company attributes its competitive advantage to its unified platform approach, which is powered by the single FortiOS operating system and proprietary FortiASIC technology. These technologies allow Fortinet to secure critical AI infrastructure while delivering industry-leading performance. This strategy also results in a significantly lower total cost of ownership for organizations looking to protect their expanding digital assets.

New FortiGate and FortiSASE Services Launched

In addition to strong financial results, Fortinet announced the launch of the FortiGuard Inline AI Security Service. This new offering delivers AI-specific inspection and guardrails to FortiGate customers through a cloud-delivered service. It enables organizations to gain deeper visibility into AI activity and stop AI threats and data exposure through the existing Fortinet solutions they already use.

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The company also unveiled the FortiLink SASE service, which provides a simpler way for organizations to secure small branch offices, remote facilities, and other distributed locations. This new service removes the need for dedicated on-site firewalls in these environments. By connecting local networks to FortiSASE, organizations can protect and manage both wired and wireless devices through a simplified, cloud-delivered service.

This unified management approach allows IT teams to manage networking and security from a single console. It represents a strategic shift towards simplifying network security architectures for distributed enterprises. The move aims to reduce complexity and improve security posture across geographically dispersed operations.

Strategic Partnerships and Market Recognition

Fortinet has expanded its ecosystem through key partnerships and market recognitions. Oracle and Fortinet announced a collaboration to help enterprises securely accelerate AI adoption. This partnership combines OCI Enterprise AI with FortiAIGate to protect and govern AI applications and agents at scale. The solution maintains visibility and control over AI operations for large enterprises.

Furthermore, Fortinet was selected by Microsoft to join its Sovereign Partner Ecosystem. This selection is based on Fortinet's sovereign solution strength and aims to deliver trusted sovereign AI security solutions to highly regulated industries. The partnership underscores the growing importance of data sovereignty and regulatory compliance in AI deployment.

Fortinet was also recognized as a leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewall. The company was positioned highest for ability to execute for the second consecutive year. This recognition reinforces its market position and technological superiority in the hybrid firewall sector.

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Fortinet Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, Fortinet provided updated guidance for the full year 2026. The company projects revenue in the range of $8.125 billion to $8.215 billion. Billings are expected to be in the range of $9.568 billion to $9.718 billion for the full year. These figures reflect the company's confidence in sustained demand for its security products.

Profitability metrics also show strong expectations. Non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be in the range of 78.0 percent to 80.0 percent. Diluted non-GAAP net income per share is estimated to be in the range of $3.54 to $3.58. This calculation assumes a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 18 percent and a diluted share count of 741 million to 743 million.

The company also highlighted its operating performance, with Non-GAAP operating margin expected to range between 36.5 percent and 37.5 percent. These forward-looking statements indicate that actual results may differ materially from these projections. Investors are advised to refer to the forward-looking statements section for details on potential risk factors.

Investor Conference Call and Future Events

Fortinet will host a conference call to discuss these earnings results and the company's strategic direction. The call is scheduled for today at 1:30 pm Pacific Time, which corresponds to 4:30 pm Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call and supplemental slides will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of Fortinet's website.

Members of Fortinet's management team are expected to present at upcoming conferences. They will discuss the latest company strategies and initiatives related to AI security and network convergence. These presentations are expected to be available via webcast on the company's website. To access the most updated information, pre-registration is recommended for interested parties.