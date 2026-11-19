Fortinet introduces the FortiGuard Inline AI Security Service to provide AI-specific inspection and guardrails for FortiGate customers, enhancing visibility into AI activity and preventing data exposure.

Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, has announced the launch of the new FortiGuard Inline AI Security Service. This cloud-delivered solution is designed to deliver AI-specific inspection and guardrails directly to FortiGate customers. The initiative allows organizations to gain deeper visibility into artificial intelligence activity while simultaneously stopping AI threats and preventing sensitive data exposure.

Direct AI Inspection Via FortiGate Infrastructure

Fortinet delivers these advanced capabilities through the FortiGuard Inline AI Security Service, which integrates seamlessly with existing Fortinet solutions. This approach empowers organizations with high-performance AI guardrails, expanded access controls, and robust compliance mechanisms without requiring new hardware. The service leverages Fortinet's broad FortiGate footprint to create a simpler path for adopting advanced AI security. Consequently, customers can enable this protection without deploying and managing separate AI security infrastructure. This strategy makes sophisticated AI security accessible to a broader set of organizations that already utilize Fortinet hardware.

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Strategic Flexibility With FortiAIGate Deployment

Michael Xie, Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer at Fortinet, emphasized the need for security that scales with rapid AI adoption. He stated that extending advanced AI inspection through FortiGate makes security available via infrastructure customers already use. For organizations with advanced security, privacy, and sovereignty requirements, Fortinet offers FortiAIGate as an alternative. Customers can deploy FortiAIGate directly in their own environment for greater control over how and where AI traffic and data are processed. This dual approach provides flexibility in deployment based on cost, performance, and privacy needs.

Real-Time Threat Detection For LLMs And Agents

The FortiAIGate-based guardrails inspect prompts and data in real-time, enforcing security and data protection policies. This inspection covers interactions with agents, large language models, and Model Context Protocol tools. The service utilizes existing Fortinet capabilities for discovering shadow AI usage and applying data loss prevention policies to AI traffic. It extends protection beyond identifying AI use to inspecting the content of interactions. Sensitive data is masked without adding new infrastructure to deploy and manage, addressing the risks posed by AI moving into production.

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Comprehensive Policy Control And Data Protection Measures

Fortinet applies multilayered AI guardrails across prompts, model responses, and API activity. Dynamic inspection covers text, images, audio, video, and code with industry-leading low latency. The solution detects thirty-five types of personally identifiable information to alert, deny, or redact sensitive information before exposure. Administrators can set model permissions, budgets, and rate limits by organization, workspace, or user. Malicious prompts and denial-of-wallet attacks are blocked before they consume tokens or GPU compute. Intelligent routing directs requests to the right model based on content, policy, and cost.

Operational Visibility And Sovereign Cloud Options

Administrators can add more than fifty predefined policies with one click, spanning AI governance frameworks and industry regulations. Custom policies allow auditors to receive detailed logs of every prompt, output, and tool call. The system reveals which agents are operating across the business and how they interact with enterprise applications. Organizations with strict data residency needs can self-host FortiAIGate on-premises or in their cloud. This deployment option runs on Kubernetes with NVIDIA GPUs, ensuring that prompts, responses, data, and logs stay inside the customer environment.