The University of Fort Hare has registered Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane for a master's degree in public administration, following a court order that set aside his 2021 deregistration and an apology from the university.

The University of Fort Hare has registered Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane for a master's degree in public administration, bringing an end to a five-year dispute over his student status.

University Confirms Premier Registration

The university confirmed on Tuesday that Mabuyane was registered for the Master of Administration in Public Administration with effect from November 6, following a reconsideration of his admission in line with a High Court judgment. It also apologised to the premier, acknowledging that its handling of the matter may have caused him considerable distress and uncertainty.

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In a communique addressed to staff and students, acting university registrar Zwelidumile Dumekhaya Mditshwa said the institution had reconsidered the matter through its relevant committees, with the Senate reaffirming its commitment to implementing the court's ruling. Therefore the university confirms that, with effect from November 6, Mr Mabuyane is a duly registered student of the University of Fort Hare in the Master of Administration programme, the communique reads.

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The university said Mabuyane would enjoy the same rights and privileges as other registered students and that a supervisor had been appointed to oversee his master's studies. The latest development follows a lengthy dispute over Mabuyane's admission to the programme, which dates back to 2018, when he was admitted despite not having an honours degree.

He maintained that his admission was legitimate and had been processed through the university's recognition of prior learning policy, which allows people to be considered for admission based on their previous learning and experience. In May 2023 Mabuyane said he had presented his research proposal to a team of six academics at the university's Bhisho campus in November 2019. After making several corrections, he presented it to the faculty's senior higher degree committee in March 2020.

Timeline of Admission Dispute

His spokesperson at the time, Zuko Godlimpi, said the premier had been admitted and registered for the master's degree and had been allocated a supervisor by the institution. However, in March 2021 the university informed Mabuyane that he had been excluded and deregistered following a review of students supervised by former faculty dean Prof Edwin Ijeoma. The matter later became part of a wider investigation into allegations of academic fraud and maladministration at Fort Hare.

In October 2024 President Cyril Ramaphosa had approved an expansion of the Special Investigating Unit's investigation into academic fraud at the university. The expanded investigation included allegations involving bachelor's, honours, master's and doctoral qualifications. Mabuyane has denied wrongdoing and previously challenged the SIU's investigation into his admission. The registration dispute also returned to court after Mabuyane challenged the university's decision to deregister him.

Court Ruling Sets Aside Deregistration

On July 2 the Eastern Cape High Court, sitting as the KuGompo City High Court, declared his deregistration unlawful and constitutionally invalid, setting aside the decision. Judge Lindiwe Rusi ruled that the deregistration was unlawful and constitutionally invalid, and found that the university's decision had been procedurally irregular.

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She ordered the university to reconsider his admission afresh in line with its own policies, principles and procedures, and to consider evidence of Mabuyane's prior learning and experience when assessing whether he qualified for the programme. In April this year, two former Fort Hare Senate members had submitted sworn affidavits alleging that Mabuyane's deregistration had been irregular and that proper university procedures had not been followed.

The former student leaders, Fezile Mtyhida and Sibusiso Zonke, alleged that Senate members were not given an opportunity to debate the decision and that Buhlungu had effectively dictated the outcome. Days before that win, Mabuyane lost a separate fight in the same court against EFF leader Julius Malema. Malema told EFF supporters outside the KuGompo Magistrate's Court in April that Mabuyane had stolen a master's degree from Fort Hare.

Mabuyane asked the High Court to declare the claims false, defamatory and unlawful. He also wanted Malema interdicted from saying he had stolen or fraudulently obtained the degree. Judge Jannie Eksteen dismissed the application with costs on June 23. Malema relied on a forensic report commissioned by the university in his defence.

Apology Issued to Premier

Following the court judgment, the university said it had taken the necessary steps to reconsider the matter and bring it to finality. It acknowledged the public attention surrounding the dispute and said it regretted the uncertainty caused to Mabuyane. Because of this, the university has formally expressed its utmost condemnation and conveyed its sincere apology to Mr Mabuyane, the communique said.

The university said its senate, the highest academic decision-making body at Fort Hare, had reaffirmed its commitment to complying with the court's ruling. It said the senate wanted to bring finality to the matter. The university wishes Mr Mabuyane every success in his academic journey, said Mditshwa. The university has now confirmed his registration, allowing him to continue his academic journey after years of uncertainty over his student status.