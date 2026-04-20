Formula One Implements Technical Rule Overhaul Following Driver Safety and Engine Concerns

Formula One stakeholders have unanimously agreed to implement major technical changes starting at the Miami Grand Prix to address power unit issues, safety risks, and driver complaints regarding hybrid engine performance.

In a significant development for the world of motorsport, Formula One has announced a comprehensive set of rule refinements following unanimous consensus among teams, stakeholders, and the governing body, the FIA . These adjustments are specifically designed to address growing concerns regarding engine performance, driver safety, and the overall quality of racing.

Starting from the upcoming Miami Grand Prix on May 3, the sport will implement these changes to rectify issues that have plagued the first three races of this current hybrid era. The primary driver behind these amendments is the ongoing struggle with the new power unit regulations, which now require a nearly equal split between electric and combustion power. Drivers have consistently voiced their frustration regarding the lift and coast technique, which forces them to ease off the throttle before high-speed corners to allow the combustion engine to recharge the vehicle's battery. This maneuver not only hampers the competitive nature of the sport but has also created dangerous speed differentials on the track. Furthermore, participants have raised alarms about a phenomenon known as super-clipping, where the power unit autonomously diverts energy away from the drivetrain and into the battery, causing the car to decelerate even when the driver is at maximum throttle. This unpredictable behavior has led some of the sport's biggest names, including reigning champion Max Verstappen, to express skepticism regarding the future direction of Formula One. To combat these technical shortcomings, the FIA conducted an emergency meeting with team principals and power unit manufacturers to finalize a series of in-season refinements. According to the official statement released by the FIA, energy management parameters will be strictly adjusted for qualifying sessions. Specifically, the maximum permitted recharge will be reduced from eight megajoules to seven, a move intended to foster more consistent flat-out driving. Simultaneously, the peak super-clipping power threshold will be increased from 250kW to 350kW to minimize the duration of time cars spend in recharge mode during a hot lap. Beyond qualifying, the new regulations focus heavily on race-day dynamics and safety protocols. During Grand Prix events, authorities are introducing measures to mitigate excessive closing speeds and limit the sudden performance drops that occur when energy deployment is inconsistent. A new boost cap, limited to an additional 150kW, will be implemented to ensure that drivers maintain more predictable speed profiles. Additionally, the FIA is rolling out an experimental system to prevent rear-end collisions involving slow-starting vehicles, ensuring that the field remains safer during the critical launch phase of the race. These protocols will undergo a rigorous testing phase during the Miami weekend, with further adjustments to be made based on live telemetry and driver feedback. Team leaders have largely praised the collaborative effort, noting that while the hybrid transition has been challenging, the sport is committed to evolving safely. Williams team principal James Vowles emphasized that while the current season has provided excellent entertainment, it is vital for the sport to remain proactive rather than reactive in its pursuit of excellence. Mercedes chief Toto Wolff added that while changes were essential, they must be executed with surgical precision to ensure the long-term integrity of the competition





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