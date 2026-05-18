Formula 1’s Neglect of Africa Undermines Global Ambitions

Wesleigh Orr, founder of WORR Motorsport, argues that Formula 1’s neglect of Africa is no longer just a sporting omission but a development gap, a commercial blind spot, and a question Formula 1 can no longer afford to avoid. With Türkiye now confirmed to return from 2027, Formula 1 has once again shown its willingness to build around markets with commercial appetite, political will, and regional significance. Orr insists that Africa’s exclusion, after 34 years without a Grand Prix, undermines the sport’s global ambitions.

David Coulthard performs during the filming of Racing Around Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa on 4 October 2024. Formula 1 ’s claim to be a global championship rings hollow while Africa – a continent of 54 nations, 1.4 billion people, and untapped motorsport potential – remains absent from its calendar.

This is the view of Wesleigh Orr, founder of WORR Motorsport, who says the sport’s neglect of Africa is no longer just a sporting omission but a development gap, a commercial blind spot, and a question Formula 1 can no longer afford to avoid. With Türkiye now confirmed to return from 2027, Formula 1 has once again shown its willingness to build around markets with commercial appetite, political will, and regional significance.

Orr argues that Africa’s exclusion, after 34 years without a Grand Prix, undermines the sport’s global ambitions.

‘Türkiye’s return is a welcome moment for the sport, and the five-year agreement shows the commercial appetite is there,’ Orr said. ‘But it is getting harder and harder to ignore Africa’s continued absence when you look at the sport’s global ambitions. That’s not just a sporting gap – it’s a missed commercial and development opportunity.





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