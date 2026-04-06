Craig Reedie, former head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and a key figure in London's successful bid for the 2012 Olympic Games, has passed away at the age of 84. Reedie's death is a loss for clean sport.

Craig Reedie , a prominent figure in the world of sports administration, has passed away at the age of 84. His death marks the end of an era for someone who dedicated his life to promoting fair play and integrity in sports, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to influence the sporting world.

Reedie served as the former head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and played a crucial role in securing the 2012 Olympic Games for London, a feat that stands as a testament to his leadership and dedication. His influence extended beyond the administrative realm, as he was a former international badminton player who represented Great Britain. He was also an individual of high integrity and a champion of clean sport. Reedie's commitment to clean sport was evident throughout his career, marked by a deep-seated belief in the power of sport to promote positive values and the need to always strive for betterment. Witold Banka, the current WADA president, expressed his condolences, describing Reedie as a true gentleman and a champion of clean sport. Banka highlighted Reedie's integrity and his belief that sport always presents opportunities for improvement, a principle that guided his leadership at WADA. This commitment underscored his work in combating doping and promoting fair competition. He leaves behind an impressive legacy of advocacy for clean sport. \Reedie's contributions to the sporting world were multifaceted. He served as the president of the International Badminton Federation, succeeding in getting the sport included in the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. Before taking the helm at WADA from 2014 to 2019, he served as the chairman of the British Olympic Association from 1992 to 2005. His experience and knowledge of the global sporting landscape made him a respected figure in the international community. Although he faced criticism during his tenure at WADA, particularly regarding the lifting of the suspension on Russian athletes in 2018, his dedication to the anti-doping cause never wavered. His dedication to sports went above and beyond the responsibilities he held. He was not only an administrator but a sportsman at heart. He was involved in some of the most prominent sporting bodies around the world, leaving his mark. Reedie's impact also extended to the 2012 London Olympics, which he helped bring to the British capital. Sebastian Coe, the head of the London 2012 bid and now president of World Athletics, considered Reedie a mentor, advisor, and friend, acknowledging his key role in the success of the bid. Coe's tribute underscores the personal relationships Reedie built and the respect he earned within the sporting community. \Craig Reedie's influence on the sporting world is substantial and will be felt for years to come. His unwavering commitment to clean sport, his pivotal role in bringing the Olympics to London, and his leadership in various international sporting organizations highlight the breadth of his impact. Reedie was a man of principles who wanted to do the best he could to lead the organization. His dedication to the values of integrity, fair play, and ethical conduct leaves a lasting impact on how we see sports. His legacy is a reminder of the power of sport to unite and inspire, and the importance of those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to uphold its values. Reedie's efforts in promoting clean sport, and his contributions to the world of sports, have influenced generations. His death serves as a moment of reflection on the contributions of a true leader. The sporting world, with all its global complexities and intricacies, will miss him and his counsel. He lived a life dedicated to the advancement of sport. The impact of his life will be felt for generations. His contributions to the sporting world and his unwavering dedication to the integrity of sports have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire. His passing is a significant loss to the sports community





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