Former uMzimkhulu Local Municipality Manager Stanley Sikhosana Set to Appear in Court for Murder of ANC Politician Sindiso Magaqa

Stanley Sikhosana, the former manager of the uMzimkhulu Local Municipality, is set to return to court on Monday, where he will be faced with charges related to the murder of ANC politician Sindiso Magaqa. The murder took place execution style, while Magaqa was in his vehicle with his colleague and the current mayor of uMzimkhulu, Jabulile Msiya.

Former uMzimkhulu Local Municipality manager Stanley Sikhosana will return to court on Monday for the murder of African National Congress (ANC) politician Sindiso Magaqa . Sikhosana was arrested in July 2025 by the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) after being implicated by hitman Sibusiso Ncengwa .

Magaqa was shot execution style while in his vehicle with his colleague, Nontsikelelo Mafa, and Jabulile Msiya, who is the current mayor of uMzimkhulu Local Municipality. The State’s case is that Magaqa was killed for challenging alleged corruption that was happening in the municipality during Mluleki Ndobe and Sikhosana’s tenure as mayor and municipal manager. Lead prosecutor Advocate Lawrence Gcaba stated, ‘At long last, we have evidence linking the mastermind.

Unfortunately, the other one is deceased, to the killing of this young man . We’ve managed to put Mr Sikhosana to answer to the charges of the overwhelming evidence that we have against you.





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Stanley Sikhosana Umzimkhulu Local Municipality Murder Of Sindiso Magaqa Political Killings Task Team Sibusiso Ncengwa Sindiso Magaqa Mluleki Ndobe Advocate Lawrence Gcaba

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