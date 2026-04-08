Former Teacher's Constructive Dismissal Claim Rejected by Education Labour Relations Council

The Education Labour Relations Council dismissed a former teacher's claim of constructive dismissal, finding that the Mpumalanga education department did not make his employment intolerable. The teacher, who had resigned after a three-month notice period, cited various issues, including subject assignments, large class sizes, and administrative stress. The council highlighted the importance of using grievance procedures and giving employers a chance to correct issues before resigning.

The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) has ruled against a former teacher, Solly Rantho, who claimed constructive dismissal after resigning from Ilanga Secondary School. The arbitrator, Mandlenkosi Mini, dismissed Rantho's claim, stating that the Mpumalanga education department did not make his continued employment unbearable. Rantho had served a three-month notice period before resigning in July of the previous year.

He had initially been employed as a teacher in January 2016 and had previously attempted to resign but retracted the resignation. Following his resignation last year, Rantho brought a dispute before the council alleging unfair dismissal, asserting that the department's actions forced him to resign due to intolerable working conditions and requested compensation. The arbitrator emphasized the importance of employees avoiding hasty resignations followed by claims of intolerable work environments. The core of Rantho's argument rested on several factors, including being assigned subjects he wasn't specialized in, specifically Life Orientation and Economic Management Sciences, and teaching classes with over 50 students, which he claimed caused him significant stress. He cited discomfort with the sexual content in the Life Orientation curriculum, which he felt led to student disrespect during discussions. He also claimed that the administrative handling of the school, particularly during the absence of a principal, added to his stress, leading him to seek psychiatric help. Rantho stated that a threatening phone call from the circuit manager prevented him from being admitted to a hospital. This same circuit manager allegedly pressured him to return to work before the doctor's recommended time. Rantho also testified that his application for secondment to the Department of Justice for clerkship articles was mishandled, and he felt the department was unsupportive of his career aspirations. \The ELRC hearing presented testimonies from various parties, including Mkhosazane Khanyile, a school supervisor, and Maria Ratsoana, who provided insights into Rantho's complaints. Khanyile provided a different perspective, testifying that the school's period allocation process did not prioritize the number of pupils but rather focused on teacher period distribution. Khanyile also testified that Rantho had previously expressed competence in teaching Life Orientation, the subject he later cited as a cause of distress, and that the letter of resignation did not mention any intolerability. Ratsoana testified that Rantho had complained about being overworked, the poor work environment, his desire to pursue law, and his inability to handle students from an informal settlement. The circuit manager for eMalahleni, Betty Shoba, also testified, stating that Rantho had consistently expressed his disinterest in teaching and his ambition to pursue a legal career, and that she approved his resignation without objection, understanding his career goals. Shoba added that Rantho never wanted to be a teacher. \The arbitrator's decision focused on the balance of probabilities and the lack of evidence supporting Rantho's claim of intolerable conditions. The arbitrator pointed out that Rantho had not utilized grievance procedures before resigning, preventing the department from addressing any alleged issues. This was seen as a key factor in the council's decision, implying that the department was not given the opportunity to rectify any problematic conditions. The arbitrator concluded that, based on the presented evidence, the department did not make Rantho's continued employment unbearable. The council emphasized that employees should not simply resign and then allege unbearable working conditions without first giving their employer the opportunity to resolve any existing problems. The decision underscores the importance of proper channels and communication within the workplace to address concerns before resorting to resignation and subsequent legal action. The case highlights the potential pitfalls of resigning without utilizing established processes to resolve workplace disputes and reinforces the responsibility of employees to engage with their employers in addressing workplace issues before resigning and claiming constructive dismissal





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Education Labour Relations Council Constructive Dismissal Teacher Resignation Workplace Dispute

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