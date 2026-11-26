Former Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter told the Madlanga commission that fragmented state institutions cannot defeat organised crime and the R1.2 trillion illicit economy, calling for a unified response.

Former South Africa n Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter told the Madlanga commission on Wednesday that fragmented state institutions are at the core of South Africa's weak fight against organised crime and the illicit economy, which he estimated is worth R1.2 trillion.

Kieswetter led the tax revenue service for seven years. The commission is investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement. The commission has heard evidence of how large drug consignments entered the country from South America after passing through customs. Kieswetter gave a frank analysis of why the state is battling to fight organised crime.

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Fragmented Institutions Hinder Fight Against Organised Crime

He said efforts will remain futile as long as the country's law enforcement agencies continue to work in silos. My most central idea is that South Africa has an ecosystem of institutions; we do need more institutions, but we do not have an institutional ecosystem. They are fragmented; they do not operate as one, he said. He added that even if every institution were fixed to be more effective, the weaknesses in the fight against crime would remain.

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I am not arguing for our institutions to be any less independent or to have their mandates changed. But I am asking for an organisational arrangement that will leverage the respective mandates towards a common objective, he said. His testimony sought to connect the dots of what he described as an increasingly entrenched system of organised crime and corruption. He said this system is distorting markets, destroying livelihoods, eroding revenue and weakening public trust.

We are not saying the state is not responding; what we are saying is the state's response is inadequate to deal with the phenomenon, he said. He added that research shows criminality in South Africa has grown faster than the state's ability to resist it. The Madlanga commission has revealed allegations of systematic capture of state institutions by criminals.

Kieswetter Recommends Integrated Approach For State Agencies

It has provided a rare opportunity to ask how organised crime became so interconnected while the institutions meant to confront it remain so fragmented. Kieswetter's main recommendation was that state institutions such as Sars, the Border Management Authority, the SANDF and the police have a system in which they work together. He said organised crime is not only a law enforcement challenge but also an economic sovereignty challenge.

His recommendations on how to diminish the space in which organised crime flourishes included involving the National Prosecuting Authority and proposing the sharing of information. He also pointed out weaknesses in law. Even when Sars referred a case to the NPA for prosecution, there was no legal obligation on the NPA to carry out such prosecution. Should the NPA decide not to prosecute, cases provided by Sars would remain in the cold.

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Sars Faces NPA Delays In Prosecuting Illicit Tobacco Cases

He said Sars handed over more than 80 illicit tobacco cases to the NPA more than three years ago, but the NPA hardly provided updates. Any effort to engage the NPA to say how far are these will be met with reasons or excuses that do not make sense. Sars has a standard that wants to hand over a file that is prosecution-ready, which requires very little further work.

However, because we do not have a mandate to prosecute, we are dependent on the Hawks or NPA, he said. Kieswetter said the country's ports were essential for the economy but were also vulnerable to smuggling, customs fraud and trafficking. He gave a glimpse of how crime takes place, saying that at times false invoices were prepared and cargo was misdescribed. The commission previously heard evidence about two large drug consignments entering the country through the Port of Durban.

Evidence suggested officials with the harbour might have been involved. In one case, police seized 715 kg of cocaine in a container that had been driven by truck from Durban to Aeroton, south of Johannesburg, in 2021. Kieswetter testified as Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced the preliminary revenue collection figure for the 2025/2026 financial year at Sars head office in Pretoria on April 01, 2026.