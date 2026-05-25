Former Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni Enters Race to Become Johannesburg Mayor

Former political analyst Lukhona Mnguni has officially entered the race to become Johannesburg’s next mayor under the banner of Rise Mzansi. Mnguni announced his candidacy during an interview on 702, where he positioned himself as an alternative to what he described as deteriorating political leadership in Johannesburg. The mayoral race comes as Johannesburg residents continue grappling with water shortages, power outages, financial instability and service delivery failures ahead of local government elections.

Former political analyst Lukhona Mnguni has officially entered the race to become Johannesburg ’s next mayor under the banner of Rise Mzansi . Mnguni announced his candidacy during an interview on 702, where he positioned himself as an alternative to what he described as deteriorating political leadership in Johannesburg .

The mayoral race comes as Johannesburg residents continue grappling with water shortages, power outages, financial instability and service delivery failures ahead of local government elections. Mnguni said Johannesburg voters were frustrated by worsening conditions in the city and accused political leaders of failing residents.

‘We need to clean up the city of Joburg, clean up its finances, clean up the governance issues, clean up the streets of Johannesburg. ’ He said fixing Johannesburg would require strong leadership, better governance and action against corruption. A major focus of Mnguni’s campaign is Johannesburg’s municipal entities, including City Power. The city’s entities have repeatedly faced criticism over governance failures, financial problems and poor service delivery.

Mnguni said the current structure no longer worked and created opportunities for corruption and mismanagement. He suggested Johannesburg should eventually dissolve some of its entities back into the city administration and rethink how municipal assets are managed. Mnguni also stressed the importance of maintaining strong working relationships with Eskom and the national government to stabilise the electricity supply in Johannesburg. Coalition governments are expected to remain central to Johannesburg politics after the elections.

Asked whether he would work with other parties, Mnguni said coalition talks would depend on leadership quality, policy alignment and commitment to fixing Johannesburg. Mnguni also said the African National Congress would need to explain why it should remain part of Johannesburg’s future leadership after years of decline in the city





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Johannesburg Mayor Rise Mzansi Political Leadership Water Shortages Power Outages Financial Instability Service Delivery Failures City Power Eskom National Government Coalition Governments Leadership Quality Policy Alignment Commitment To Fixing Johannesburg African National Congress

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