Former Police Minister Bheki Cele Accused of Accepting R500,000 from Vusimusi Matlala for Retirement Home

Bheki Cele, former police minister, faces corruption charges after receiving R500,000 from Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala in exchange for a retirement property, according to the Madlanga commission.

Bheki Cele, who served as South Africa's police minister, was heard by the Madlanga commission on Wednesday alleging he accepted a R500,000 payment from Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala in return for a retirement home in Trafalgar Property. The commission's hearing marked a key development in ongoing investigations into corruption within the police force.

Details of the Alleged Corruption Scheme

The commission recorded that Matlala told investigators Cele had asked him to purchase a house for a retirement property. Matlala explained that Cele had assisted him in retrieving firearms seized by police last December 2024, and in return, requested financial support. Matlala's witness statement indicated that Cele had originally sought R1m, but the amount accepted was documented as R500,000.

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Matlala, who previously entered a plea deal with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) in a separate R228m tender scandal, withdrew from that agreement in July. The withdrawal coincided with Idac chief investigator Andrea Johnson being unable to testify due to a panic attack, which postponed the commission's proceedings.

Investigator and Witness Statements

In his statement, Matlala claimed Idac intended to arrest Cele on corruption charges, but the plan faltered after he abandoned the plea agreement. He also noted that Idac's chief investigator, Dylan Perumal, and senior investigators Suneel Bellochun and Brian Padayachee were involved in the case. Matlala alleged that Idac's main focus was on KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt‑Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, aiming to dismantle his support network, including General Masemola.

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Matlala stressed that Cele had not explicitly told him the desired amount, characterising the former minister's requests as "operating like a jukebox." He further stated that after accepting R300,000, Cele decided to discontinue the calls from Matlala following his arrest on May 14.

Implications for South Africa's Law Enforcement

The allegations against Cele signal a broader scrutiny of the South African Police Service's governance. If proven, the case would reinforce the demand for transparency and accountability within the police leadership. The Madlanga commission will continue to examine the evidence presented by Matlala and the involvement of Idac officials in pursuing other high‑ranking officers.

The outcome of this investigation will influence public confidence in anti‑corruption efforts and could lead to reforms aimed at preventing future abuses of power within the national police structure. The commission's findings will also affect the legal trajectories of all parties involved, including pending charges against Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi and other senior police officials.