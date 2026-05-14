Former Nigerian Power Minister Sentenced to 75 Years in Prison for Laundering 33.8bn Naira

Saleh Mamman, a former Nigerian power minister, has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for laundering 33.8bn naira ($24.7m; £18.5m), a rare conviction against corrupt officials in the West African nation. Mamman was found guilty of 12 counts, including using private firms to funnel money linked to government-funded power plants.

Saleh Mamman, a former Nigeria n power minister , has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for laundering 33.8bn naira ($24.7m; £18.5m), a rare conviction against corrupt officials in the West African nation.

Last week, Mamman was found guilty of 12 counts, including using private firms to funnel money linked to government-funded power plants. The 68-year-old was sentenced in absentia on Wednesday, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mamman has been 'out of circulation' and 'without trace' since his conviction. On Monday, the high court in the capital Abuja issued an arrest warrant for Mamman, who was power minister from 2015 to 2021.

Mamman, who led the ministry of power under then President Muhammadu Buhari, has not publicly commented on his conviction. However, just weeks before he was sentenced, the former minister announced plans to run for Taraba State governor in the 2027 elections, on behalf of Nigeria's ruling party. Mamman's conviction has reignited public anger over Nigeria's long-running electricity crisis, especially as the former minister had promised he would improve matters.

Despite being one of Africa's largest energy producers, Nigeria continues to face chronic power shortages, with frequent blackouts affecting homes and businesses across the country





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