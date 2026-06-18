Former Nigerian Oil Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke Acquitted in UK Bribery Trial

Diezani Alison-Madueke, Nigeria's former oil minister, has been found not guilty of bribery and conspiracy charges in a London court, dealing a blow to the UK's National Crime Agency after a 13-year investigation.

A former Nigeria n oil minister has been cleared of taking bribes from wealthy oil executives in the form of luxury home stays and lavish spending sprees in the UK.

Diezani Alison-Madueke, 65, was found not guilty after a trial at London's Southwark Crown Court of five counts of accepting bribes and a charge of conspiracy to commit bribery. Alison-Madueke was Nigeria's oil minister between 2010 and 2015 and the first female president of the oil exporters group Opec. The verdict is a blow for the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), which had been investigating one of Africa's most prominent political figures for 13 years.

From the start of the trial in January, defence lawyers questioned the fairness of the prosecution's case, suggesting vital documents showing Alison-Madueke's innocence had gone missing in Nigeria. They also said the long delay in bringing the case to court was unjust and a sign of Britain's broken criminal justice system. Also cleared by the jury were Alison-Madueke's older brother Doye Agama, 69, an archbishop at a Pentecostal church in Manchester, who was acquitted of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Oil industry executive Olatimbo Ayinde, 54, was found not guilty of bribery and bribery of a foreign public official. She had faced prosecution despite being an informant in an anti-corruption probe by the Nigerian authorities. Alison-Madueke portrayed herself in court as a role model for women, a tireless fighter against corruption, and someone who was such a stickler for the rules she was nicknamed Madam due process.

She became the first female member on the Nigerian board of oil and gas giant Shell in 2006, and four years later was appointed oil minister, the country's second most senior politician. She became president of Opec in 2014. In a very patriarchal society, to have a woman sitting at the helm was a major no-no, she told the court, suggesting this had made her a target for unnamed male opponents.

Prosecutor Alexandra Healy KC said the former minister improperly allowed powerful men with lucrative government contracts in the oil business to bankroll her extravagant lifestyle. But the prosecution failed to provide evidence she awarded contracts to any of the oil tycoons named because of bribes.

At no time did I ask, take, or seek a bribe or bribes of any sort, Alison-Madueke told the court, saying many of the luxury items purchased were not for her, and that she had been with the oil men to offer advice on interior design in their own properties. Alison-Madueke told the court that Nigerian ministers were not allowed to hold foreign bank accounts when on service overseas, and her department's office in London was in such disarray that she relied on wealthy businessmen funding her living expenses.

She said they were always reimbursed in Nigeria and evidence proving this had been seized from her home in Abuja but never produced by the authorities there. Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, who had appointed Alison-Madueke, did not appear as a witness. But he provided a statement in which he said third parties would often pay for transport, accommodation and other items for ministers on official overseas business. Diezani Alison-Madueke said the verdict means her nightmare is over.

Defence barrister Jonathan Laidlaw KC questioned why the Nigerian government had not sought to prosecute Alison-Madueke. He said Alison-Madueke had effectively been kept prisoner in this country for almost 11 years, unable to work, unable to travel, while the NCA had done nothing to bring about the extradition of the six oil men said to have paid bribes to her.

The defence claimed the investigation had been compromised from the start because the NCA was denied access to the search of Alison-Madueke's Abuja home in 2015. They relied on work done on their behalf by Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). But while the prosecution told the jury to trust how the EFCC had gathered evidence against Alison-Madueke, at the same time it advised them to disregard the commission's evidence in relation to a co-defendant in the trial.

The defence case of Olatimbo Ayinde, the oil industry executive who was also found not guilty by the jury, was she had been working as an informant for the Nigerian authorities to expose corruption. Ayinde, a Nigerian businesswoman with British citizenship, said she been encouraged by the west African country's security services to play along with those in government who were asking her for bribes.

An EFCC investigator, who had travelled to London from Nigeria, told the court Ayinde had given vital information that assisted the investigation. Miss Ayinde's plan was to help law enforcement and now she's there in the dock, said her barrister Jonathan Lennon KC who had sought unsuccessfully to have his client's case thrown out of court. The acquittal raises questions about the effectiveness of cross-border anti-corruption efforts and the role of international agencies like the NCA.

It also highlights the challenges of prosecuting high-profile figures from developing nations in Western courts, where access to evidence may be limited. For Nigeria, the case underscores ongoing struggles with corruption in the oil sector, a major driver of the economy. Alison-Madueke's acquittal may be seen as a setback for anti-corruption advocates, but her legal team emphasized that the verdict was based on lack of evidence, not a validation of her conduct.

The trial lasted several months, featuring testimony from numerous witnesses and detailed scrutiny of financial records. The jury deliberated for several days before reaching unanimous not guilty verdicts on all counts. Following the acquittal, Alison-Madueke expressed relief and gratitude to her legal team. She reiterated her innocence and criticized the NCA for pursuing what she called a flawed case.

Her brother, Archbishop Doye Agama, also thanked supporters and said the family had endured a long ordeal. The outcome may have implications for other pending cases involving Nigerian officials in the UK and elsewhere. It also highlights the need for improved international cooperation in gathering evidence and ensuring fair trials. The NCA has not commented on whether it will appeal the verdict.

Legal experts suggest an appeal is unlikely given the strength of the defence arguments and the jury's clear decision. The case has drawn attention to the complexities of prosecuting corruption across borders, where political dynamics and limited access to documents can impede justice. For now, Diezani Alison-Madueke is free to resume her life, though the shadow of the investigation may linger.

She has indicated a desire to return to Nigeria and potentially re-engage in public life, but her future remains uncertain





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