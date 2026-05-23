Former Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, is victim of house robbery, while shooting incidents under investigation in Western Cape

Dr Naledi Pandor, former International Relations Minister and Nelson Mandela Chancellor, was the victim of a house robbery at her home in Gauteng, which took place on Friday and Saturday night, where the suspects reportedly entered and forced her into the bedroom. Meanwhile, several shooting incidents occurred in Zulu Hills (Khayamandi) on Friday evening and Saturday morning. One man was shot and killed during one of the incidents.

Dr Naledi Pandor , former International Relations Minister and Nelson Mandela Chancellor, was victim of a house robbery in Gauteng . Three armed suspects allegedly forced entry and confronted her in the bedroom.

Another suspect held her husband in the bathroom as the house was ransacked, stealing several items including televisions, a laptop, and mobile phones. Saps investigating, but no suspects have been arrested so far. Officers from the provincial serious violent crime detectives have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to the several shooting incidents. One person was shot and killed after he returned from work, allegedly by three gunmen.

The motive for the shootings is unclear, but the detectives are investigating the incidents to see if they are gang-related





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South African Police Service (Saps) Gauteng House Robbery Former International Relations Minister Shooting Incidents Western Cape Shooting Dr Naledi Pandor Police Investigation Shooting Incidents Gang-Related

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