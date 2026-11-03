Pretoria High Court Voids National Lottery Licence Award to Sizekhaya, Returns Decision to Minister Parks Tau

The Pretoria High Court has overturned the award of the National Lottery licence to Sizekhaya Holdings, referring the decision back to Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau for reconsideration. Former operator Ithuba, which challenged the award, welcomed the ruling, saying it affirms fairness and transparency.

Ithuba, the former National Lottery operator, says it is meeting with its legal team after winning its legal challenge against the government's decision to award the National Lottery licence to Sizekhaya Holdings.

The Pretoria High Court voided the deal and referred the awarding of the licence back to Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau for reconsideration. The declaration of invalidity has been suspended for two consecutive periods of six months. The first period affords the minister an opportunity to reconsider and decide on the awarding of the licence.

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Sizekhaya Holdings Licence Awarded In May

The second period allows for the negotiation and conclusion of a new licence agreement and, should the licence not be awarded to Sizekhaya, the implementation of appropriate transitional arrangements. Tau announced the award of the eight-year lottery licence to Sizekhaya Holdings in May 2025. The decision was challenged by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and losing bidders Ringeta and Ithuba.

Ringeta was chosen as the initial preferred bidder by an evaluation committee, a decision that was tossed out by the ministerial committee appointed by Tau to evaluate the bid. The committee recommended Sizekhaya, with Ithuba the reserve bidder. Ithuba, which had operated the National Lottery as the third licence holder since June 2015, went to court to block the decision.

The company argued that the minister's reasons for awarding the licence to Sizekhaya, and his record of decision, had revealed irregularities. Ithuba welcomed the High Court ruling. In a statement, the company said: The judgment vindicates our stance that the appointment of the South African National Lottery operator must be guided by the principles of fairness, transparency and accountability and must comply with the applicable legal and regulatory framework.

The company added: Ithuba Lottery is reviewing the judgment with its legal representatives to consider its implications and the appropriate next steps. The ruling affirms the need for fairness and transparency in lottery selection, Ithuba said. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza has been associated with the company's legal challenge. The High Court's decision means the licence award to Sizekhaya is invalid, but the suspension allows for a transitional period.

Minister Tau now has six months to reconsider and decide on the awarding of the licence. If a new licence agreement is negotiated and concluded, or if the licence is not awarded to Sizekhaya, appropriate transitional arrangements will be implemented during the second six-month period. The legal battle over the National Lottery licence has been closely watched in South Africa. Ithuba's challenge was one of several against Tau's decision.

The EFF and Ringeta also challenged the award. The High Court's ruling effectively sends the matter back to the minister for a fresh decision. Ithuba says it will consult its legal representatives on the implications and next steps. The company has not indicated whether it will bid again for the licence.

The National Lottery licence is a lucrative contract, and the operator is responsible for running lottery games and distributing proceeds to good causes. Ithuba has held the licence since June 2015 and was the third licence holder. The eight-year licence awarded to Sizekhaya in May 2025 has now been voided by the court. The court's decision was handed down in Pretoria.

The matter has been referred back to Minister Tau. Ithuba's statement emphasized the importance of fairness, transparency, and accountability in the appointment of the National Lottery operator. The company also stressed compliance with the applicable legal and regulatory framework. Ithuba said it is reviewing the judgment with its legal representatives.

The ruling is a significant development in the ongoing dispute over the National Lottery licence. The suspension of the invalidity declaration is intended to allow for an orderly transition. The first six-month period is for the minister to reconsider and decide on the award. The second six-month period is for negotiating and concluding a new licence agreement and implementing transitional arrangements if the licence is not awarded to Sizekhaya.

Ithuba has welcomed the ruling as a vindication of its stance. The company said the judgment affirms the need for fairness and transparency in lottery selection. The legal challenge was launched after Tau announced the award to Sizekhaya in May 2025. The evaluation committee initially chose Ringeta as the preferred bidder.

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High Court Voids Sizekhaya Licence Deal

That decision was overturned by the ministerial committee appointed by Tau. The ministerial committee recommended Sizekhaya, with Ithuba as the reserve bidder. Ithuba argued that the minister's reasons and record of decision revealed irregularities. The High Court agreed and voided the deal.

The matter is now back in the hands of Minister Tau. Ithuba is consulting its legal team on the next steps. The company has not commented on whether it will seek to operate the lottery again. The National Lottery is an important source of funding for good causes in South Africa.

The operator is responsible for running the lottery and distributing proceeds. The licence is awarded for a period of eight years. The court's decision has been welcomed by Ithuba. The company said the judgment vindicates its stance.

Ithuba has operated the National Lottery since June 2015. The company was the third licence holder. The legal battle over the licence has been ongoing. The EFF and Ringeta also challenged the award.

The High Court's ruling is a setback for Sizekhaya Holdings. The company was awarded the licence in May 2025. The award has now been voided. The matter has been referred back to Minister Tau.

The minister has six months to reconsider and decide on the award. If a new licence agreement is negotiated, it will be concluded in the second six-month period. If the licence is not awarded to Sizekhaya, transitional arrangements will be implemented. Ithuba is reviewing the judgment with its legal representatives.

The company is considering its implications and next steps. The ruling affirms the need for fairness and transparency in lottery selection. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza is associated with the company's legal challenge. The High Court's decision was handed down in Pretoria.

The judgment vindicates Ithuba's stance on fairness, transparency, and accountability. The company stressed compliance with the legal and regulatory framework. The National Lottery licence is a lucrative contract. The operator distributes proceeds to good causes.

Ithuba has held the licence since June 2015. The eight-year licence awarded to Sizekhaya has been voided. The court's decision is a significant development. The suspension of invalidity allows for an orderly transition.

The first period is for the minister to reconsider and decide. The second period is for negotiation and transitional arrangements. Ithuba welcomed the ruling. The company said the judgment vindicates its stance.

Ithuba is meeting with its legal team. The company is reviewing the judgment. Ithuba is considering the appropriate next steps. The legal challenge was launched after the May 2025 award.

The evaluation committee initially chose Ringeta. The ministerial committee recommended Sizekhaya. Ithuba was the reserve bidder. Ithuba argued irregularities in the minister's reasons and record of decision.

The High Court voided the deal. The matter is back with Minister Tau. Ithuba has not indicated its next move. The National Lottery is an important source of funding.

The operator runs the lottery and distributes proceeds. The licence is for eight years. The court's ruling is a victory for Ithuba. The company says it affirms fairness and transparency.

Ithuba has operated the lottery since June 2015. The company was the third licence holder. The legal battle has been closely watched. The EFF and Ringeta also challenged the award.

The High Court's ruling is a setback for Sizekhaya. The award has been voided. The matter has been referred back to Minister Tau. The minister has six months to reconsider.

A new licence agreement may be negotiated. Transitional arrangements may be implemented. Ithuba is reviewing the judgment. The company is considering its implications.

The ruling vindicates Ithuba's stance. The company stressed fairness, transparency, and accountability. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza is associated with the challenge. The High Court's decision was handed down in Pretoria.

The judgment affirms the need for fairness and transparency. The National Lottery licence is a lucrative contract. The operator distributes proceeds to good causes. Ithuba has held the licence since June 2015.

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The eight-year licence awarded to Sizekhaya has been voided. The court's decision is a significant development. The suspension of invalidity allows for an orderly transition. The first period is for the minister to reconsider and decide.

The second period is for negotiation and transitional arrangements. Ithuba welcomed the ruling. The company said the judgment vindicates its stance. Ithuba is meeting with its legal team.

The company is reviewing the judgment. Ithuba is considering the appropriate next steps. The legal challenge was launched after the May 2025 award. The evaluation committee initially chose Ringeta.

Minister Tau Refused To Reconsider Award

The ministerial committee recommended Sizekhaya. Ithuba was the reserve bidder. Ithuba argued irregularities in the minister's reasons and record of decision. The High Court voided the deal.

The matter is back with Minister Tau. Ithuba has not indicated its next move. The National Lottery is an important source of funding. The operator runs the lottery and distributes proceeds.

The licence is for eight years. The court's ruling is a victory for Ithuba. The company says it affirms fairness and transparency. Ithuba has operated the lottery since June 2015.

The company was the third licence holder. The legal battle has been closely watched. The EFF and Ringeta also challenged the award. The High Court's ruling is a setback for Sizekhaya.

The award has been voided. The matter has been referred back to Minister Tau. The minister has six months to reconsider. A new licence agreement may be negotiated.

Transitional arrangements may be implemented. Ithuba is reviewing the judgment. The company is considering its implications. The ruling vindicates Ithuba's stance.

The company stressed fairness, transparency, and accountability. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza is associated with the challenge. The High Court's decision was handed down in Pretoria. The judgment affirms the need for fairness and transparency.

The National Lottery licence is a lucrative contract. The operator distributes proceeds to good causes. Ithuba has held the licence since June 2015. The eight-year licence awarded to Sizekhaya has been voided.

The court's decision is a significant development. The suspension of invalidity allows for an orderly transition. The first period is for the minister to reconsider and decide. The second period is for negotiation and transitional arrangements.

Ithuba welcomed the ruling. The company said the judgment vindicates its stance. Ithuba is meeting with its legal team. The company is reviewing the judgment.

Ithuba Evaluating Next Steps After Ruling

Ithuba is considering the appropriate next steps. The legal challenge was launched after the May 2025 award. The evaluation committee initially chose Ringeta. The ministerial committee recommended Sizekhaya.

Ithuba was the reserve bidder. Ithuba argued irregularities in the minister's reasons and record of decision. The High Court voided the deal. The matter is back with Minister Tau.

Ithuba has not indicated its next move. The National Lottery is an important source of funding. The operator runs the lottery and distributes proceeds. The licence is for eight years.

The court's ruling is a victory for Ithuba. The company says it affirms fairness and transparency. Ithuba has operated the lottery since June 2015. The company was the third licence holder.

The legal battle has been closely watched. The EFF and Ringeta also challenged the award. The High Court's ruling is a setback for Sizekhaya. The award has been voided.

The matter has been referred back to Minister Tau. The minister has six months to reconsider. A new licence agreement may be negotiated. Transitional arrangements may be implemented.

Ithuba is reviewing the judgment. The company is considering its implications. The ruling vindicates Ithuba's stance. The company stressed fairness, transparency, and accountability.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza is associated with the challenge. The High Court's decision was handed down in Pretoria. The judgment affirms the need for fairness and transparency.