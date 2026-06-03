Former Kaizer Chiefs Star Urges Amakhosi to Sign Sipho Mbule

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Benjamin Reed has urged the club to sign Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule. Mbule is set to part ways with the Buccaneers after the club opted against renewing his contract.

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Benjamin Reed has urged Amakhosi to sign Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule . The talented playmaker is set to part ways with the Buccaneers after the club opted against renewing his contract.

Mbule can influence a game on his own. Kaizer Chiefs need a crowd puller like Mbule. Reed has likened Mbule to former Amakhosi star Ace Ntsoelengoe. He said Mbule can help Chiefs if he gets his act together.

Mbule is the closest thing to Ace Ntsoelengoe. I believe Mbule can take Chiefs back to where they were, but he needs to change his ways. He needs Jesus Christ. That's the only thing that can help the boy.

He needs deliverance; he needs to accept that he alone is not enough. Mbule and Kaizer Chiefs can also work. I believe he's still got a good chance to make a comeback in the national team in the future. In the past two and a half seasons, Mbule has played for three clubs but his off-the-field incidents have reportedly forced him out of these teams





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Kaizer Chiefs Sipho Mbule Benjamin Reed Orlando Pirates South African Football

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