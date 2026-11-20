Tebogo Louw, a former Idols SA top-three finalist, was shot dead in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, on Wednesday night. Three other people were wounded and police have opened murder and attempted murder cases with no arrests yet.

Former Idols SA finalist Tebogo Louw has been shot dead in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, in the Western Cape. The 34-year-old was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night, 18 November 2026, that left three other people wounded.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that Stellenbosch police responded to the scene. Officers found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel declared Louw dead at the scene, while the three other victims were rushed to hospital for treatment. Twigg said Stellenbosch police had opened cases of murder and attempted murder.

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Police Investigate Idols SA Shooting

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit an anonymous tip through the MySAPS application. Louw was a Stellenbosch-born singer, dancer and actor who became a familiar face to South African television audiences during the 12th season of Idols SA in 2016.

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His journey on the popular singing competition was marked by persistence and determination. He auditioned three times, reaching the top 30 during his first two attempts in 2014 and 2015 before making it into the top three in 2016. He returned in 2016 and reached the top three alongside Noma Khumalo and the late Thami Shobede. Although he narrowly missed out on the final, Louw had made his mark on the competition.

In a 2017 interview, he said: I wanted to go to the Top 10 so I could be able to sell my voice using the Idols platform and I achieved just that. During the competition, Louw also released his single, Do It Again, as part of the top-three finalists musical showcase. Beyond singing, he was a multi-talented performer who played the guitar and piano. His musical style blended jazz, pop and African influences.

Music Career And Idols Journey

He had been pursuing music professionally since 2010 and performed at various events and venues across the country. His death has shocked fans and the South African music community, with tributes pouring in for the talented performer. The shooting took place at the intersection of Makupula and Manyona streets in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, shortly after 11pm on Wednesday night. Police were called to the scene and found the victims with gunshot wounds.

Louw was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. The three other victims were taken to hospital for medical attention. Their conditions were not immediately known. Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting.

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No arrests have been made and the motive for the attack is not yet clear. Authorities have appealed to the public for any information that could lead to arrests. Louw was born in Stellenbosch and rose to prominence through his appearances on Idols SA. His persistence in auditioning three times before reaching the top three in 2016 earned him respect from fans and judges alike.

His performances on the show earned him a place among the seasons strongest contestants. He shared the stage with eventual finalists Noma Khumalo and Thami Shobede, both of whom were among the top contenders that year. Tributes have been paid to Louw on social media, with fans and fellow musicians remembering him as a talented and versatile performer. His contribution to South African music and television has been widely acknowledged.

Community Shock And Tributes

The investigation into his murder continues. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward, either by contacting Crime Stop or using the MySAPS application anonymously. Louw is survived by his family and friends, who are mourning the loss of a gifted entertainer. His death marks a tragic end to a career that had shown great promise since his time on Idols SA.

The shooting has left the Stellenbosch community in shock, particularly in Kayamandi where the incident occurred. Local residents have expressed concern about violence in the area. Police have not yet released any details about possible suspects or the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released as it becomes available.