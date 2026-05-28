Former Gauteng Midwife Sentenced to 23 Years for Multiple Crimes Against Pregnant Clients

A former Gauteng midwife was sentenced to 23 years direct imprisonment for multiple crimes committed against her pregnant clients, including assault, assault involving a legal duty, culpable homicide, fraud, and the employment of an unqualified person.

A former Gauteng midwife was sentenced to 23 years direct imprisonment for multiple crimes committed against her pregnant clients. The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria found Yolande Maritz Fouchee guilty of multiple offences linked to unsafe maternity practices that harmed mothers and children.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the 48-year-old committed these crimes between 2019 and 2020 while running pregnancy check-ups and assisting with the birthing process. Fouchee would overlook pregnancy complications in respect of her patients and not refer them to the appropriate specialists. She also offered the pregnant women water mixed with medication such as Cytotec or oxytocin in order to induce and augment their labour without their knowledge.

State prosecutor advocate Jennifer Cronje presented compelling evidence from Fouchee's daughter, the victims, and experts from Steve Biko Academic Hospital, proving the state's case beyond a reasonable doubt. During sentencing proceedings, Fouchee's lawyers requested that the court impose correctional supervision because Fouchee was a first offender and unemployed.

However, Cronje argued that the accused had shown no remorse, as she continued to deny responsibility and demonstrated no insight into the harm caused to the victims and their families. Delivering the judgement, Judge Papi Mosopa agreed that Fouchee showed no remorse throughout the proceedings. Mosopa further found that she acted negligently by failing to refer patients for specialised medical intervention when it became necessary.

The judge emphasised that everyone has a constitutional right to life and that Fouchee had no right to endanger the lives of her patients and their children. Fouchee was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment on each count of assault involving a legal duty, two years direct imprisonment for fraud, and several of the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of 23 years. The National Prosecuting Authority reaffirms its unwavering commitment to combating crimes against women and children.

This sentence not only brings a measure of justice and closure to the affected families but also reinforces the principle that no one is above the law





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Yolande Maritz Fouchee Gauteng High Court Unsafe Maternity Practices National Prosecuting Authority Crimes Against Women And Children

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