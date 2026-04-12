Former Employee Sues Call Center Over Alleged Bathroom Break Restrictions

A former employee is suing Alteram Solutions, a call center operator, over its policy regarding bathroom breaks, claiming it created an intolerable working environment. The company has since responded and the case is in process at the CCMA.

A former employee has taken Alteram Solutions, a company operating call center s for several state agencies including the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), Compensation Fund, and Road Accident Fund, to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) alleging unjust restrictions on bathroom breaks .

The former employee, Npsisi Mabanya, claims that the company created an “intolerable working environment” and that she experienced significant embarrassment and shame, including staining her clothing while menstruating due to delays in getting permission to use the restroom. Mabanya asserts that the policy undermines a basic human right and is unconstitutional, irrespective of service level agreements, accusing Alteram Solutions of treating its employees “like animals” and being “evil and dehumanising”. Prior to September 15th of the previous year, the company had allowed a “body break” option, enabling staff to pause their systems to use the restroom. However, this option was later removed.\Following the removal of the “body break” option, the company initially communicated that there would be no bathroom breaks, instructing employees to utilize their allocated breaks, such as lunch breaks. However, a subsequent email attempted to clarify the policy, stating that “body breaks” were still permitted but employees were expected to manage them responsibly to minimize disruption to productivity. Alteram Solutions maintains that there was no complete ban on bathroom breaks and that employees with medical conditions or those needing to use the restroom outside of scheduled breaks could seek permission from team leaders. Boyce Mkhize, Alteram Solutions' group commercial officer, explained that the “body break pause” button was cancelled due to observed abuse, where agents would use it to avoid taking calls, negatively impacting service level agreements. He stated that the company encouraged agents to use their normal break times for restroom needs, but those needing to go in between breaks could notify their team leaders. He also highlighted the importance of team leaders distributing the workload of agents who leave their stations.\Another former employee, also a woman, described the directive ending body breaks as a “big shock.” She explained that call center work is demanding, requiring sustained concentration often achieved by consuming a lot of liquids, leading to frequent restroom needs. She also noted that employees were hesitant to complain due to fear of losing their jobs. Labour analyst Phethani Madzivhandila has described the body breaks directive as a “blatant violation of labour laws.” Hearings at the CCMA have commenced, with Alteram Solutions yet to present its side of the case, and a date for the next sitting is pending. The case highlights the conflict between company productivity concerns and the basic needs and rights of employees, particularly in demanding work environments like call centers. It underscores the potential consequences of policies that restrict essential bodily functions and the importance of ensuring a fair and humane workplace. The situation raises questions about the balance between managing employee behavior and respecting fundamental rights within the context of a high-pressure, target-driven work environment





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