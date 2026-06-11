Former Bafana Bafana Captain Aaron Mokoena: Playing in the 2026 World Cup Means You're Among the Best

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena has declared that playing in the 2026 World Cup means you are among the best in the world. He shared his thoughts on the significance of the global tournament and emphasized the elite status of the players selected for the squad.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron ‘Mbazo’ Mokoena has declared that playing in the Fifa World Cup 2026 means you are among the best in the world.

Ahead of South Africa’s opening match against Mexico today (June 11), the legendary defender shared his thoughts on the significance of the global tournament. Mokoena, who still holds the record as the most capped Bafana Bafana player, famously featured in two previous world cups; he represented his country in Korea and Japan in 2002 and on home soil in 2010.

The former skipper emphasised that the mere fact these players were selected for the squad proves their elite status, noting that the world cup is the ultimate stage to test oneself against the finest talent on the planet. According to Mokoena, the tournament offers the ultimate motivation, and the players should not require any extra incentive when stepping onto the grandest stage in football.

Reflecting on his own journey, Mokoena recalled dreaming of these heights whilst playing barefoot on the dusty pitches of Boipatong. His rise to stardom began when he joined Jomo Cosmos, which quickly led to a high-profile move to Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands. He also made history as the youngest Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 African Cup of Nations in Burkina Faso.

Throughout his early career, his biggest ambitions were to play alongside iconic defender Lucas Radebe and to buy a house for his mother, who raised him as a single parent in a four-room hostel house in Boipatong. He explained that walking out into a capacity stadium is an unparalleled experience. Having spent a significant portion of his club career playing in England, Mokoena assured Bafana Bafana that the entire nation of South Africa is rallying behind them.

When asked about local Vaal Triangle players Tshepang Moremi, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Thapelo Maseko, he added that backgrounds no longer matter and it is now simply time for them to showcase their talent to the world. Zacharia Nale is a senior journalist at Sedibeng Ster and a community builder who is involved in the development of sports and charity projects. Email: zacharia@mooivaal.co.z





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fifa World Cup Aaron Mokoena Bafana Bafana Lucas Radebe Jomo Cosmos Ajax Amsterdam African Cup Of Nations South Africa Tshepang Moremi Relebohile Mofokeng Thapelo Maseko

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OPINION: Put club rivalries aside, this is Bafana Bafana's momentThere are still those who choose to judge the national team through the lens of club allegiance.

Read more »

'It was nobody's fault' – Mokoena defends himself over Forlan World Cup goalAaron Mokoena has defended his role in Diego Forlan's memorable goal against Bafana Bafana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Read more »

Ronwen Williams' Rise to Africa's Best Goalkeeper, Backed by Former Bafana Bafana KeeperFormer Bafana Bafana reserve goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters praises captain Ronwen Williams' remarkable development since a difficult debut in 2014, highlighting his maturity through experience and the positive impact of his move to Mamelodi Sundowns. Walters believes Williams can remain among the world's top 20 goalkeepers for several more years.

Read more »

Bafana Bafana vs Mexico: Key Man Teboho Mokoena, Experienced Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, and Creative Striker Oswin AppollisBafana Bafana's Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams, and Oswin Appollis are key players for South Africa in their World Cup opener against Mexico. Mokoena is a box-to-box midfielder known for his consistency and high work rate, while Williams is a vastly experienced goalkeeper. Appollis is a scorer and creator of goals for Bafana Bafana.

Read more »