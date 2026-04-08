Former Aurora Mine Workers' Decade-Long Wait for Severance Pay Continues

Hundreds of former Aurora mine workers in Germiston are still waiting for their severance pay, years after the mine was liquidated, leaving them in poverty and struggling to survive. The situation highlights the challenges faced by the workers and the lack of progress in resolving the case.

Former mineworkers Sifiso Timane, Patrick Bhaduza, Anurio Filipe Queba, Luis Maticane, Luis Jala, Silvestrer Josa, and Denise Mutuque are among the hundreds of former Aurora mine employees in Germiston still awaiting their severance pay . The mine, once owned by Khulubuse Zuma and Zondwa Mandela , was liquidated in 2012, leaving over 400 workers without their due compensation and plunged into dire financial straits.

Denis Mutugue, who worked for Aurora Gold Mine for 27 years and earned a salary of R1,718 until its collapse, is one of the affected workers. He is still waiting for his R10,993 severance package, which he desperately hopes will alleviate his current hardships. Mutugue’s situation reflects the plight of many others, some of whom have tragically passed away while awaiting their payments. The delayed payments have led to severe poverty and hardship for many former miners and their families, leaving them struggling to make ends meet and unable to secure basic necessities. Despite the court ruling and efforts from labor unions, the former mineworkers have faced numerous challenges in recovering their funds, with the process being bogged down by legal battles and administrative complexities. \The protracted legal proceedings and financial mismanagement surrounding the Aurora mine liquidation have further compounded the suffering of the former mineworkers. The case has been dragging on for 15 years, and the former mineworkers are now desperate for a resolution. Mutugue, now 64, laments the lack of progress and the constant struggle to provide for his family. He has been forced to take on small, temporary jobs to survive, without the safety net of a pension or unemployment benefits. The financial strain has led to severe consequences for many families, including the inability to provide education for their children and a constant battle against poverty. Other former miners, such as Antonio Nhaca and Moses Langa, are also waiting for substantial amounts, hoping to improve the lives of their families. Luis Maticane was forced to remove his children from school due to financial constraints, highlighting the devastating impact of unpaid severance packages on families. The situation reveals a pattern of alleged mismanagement and potential misappropriation of funds, raising questions about accountability and justice for the affected workers. The court had already ruled that workers must be paid, however, there has not been a clear resolution to the matter. \The delays and lack of progress in the distribution of funds have sparked outrage and frustration among the former miners. They feel abandoned by the legal system, the mine owners, and the liquidators, who they believe have failed to prioritize their needs. Cosatu general secretary Solly Phetoe stated that the union federation is assisting 475 workers who were owed about R5 million. Phetoe highlighted the fact that the money never reached the workers. The legal representatives for the mine, said that the amount each worker would receive would depend on whether the funds can be recovered. The investigation into the case revealed that the directors were held liable for damages, yet much of that debt remains unpaid, indicating the severity of the financial repercussions for the former employees. The workers express a deep sense of injustice and a burning desire for a resolution that will provide them with the financial security they deserve. They are urging for the authorities to expedite the process and hold those responsible for the financial mismanagement accountable, ensuring that they finally receive their long-overdue severance pay. The impact on the mineworkers and their families has been devastating, creating a significant social and economic burden





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Aurora Mine Severance Pay Mineworkers Liquidation Unpaid Wages Germiston Poverty Khulubuse Zuma Zondwa Mandela COSATU Labor Rights

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