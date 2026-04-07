Former All Black Nonu and Sale Sharks Player Face Disciplinary Action in Champions Cup

Ma'a Nonu and Akker van der Merwe face disciplinary proceedings for dangerous play and biting respectively, impacting their Champions Cup campaigns.

Former All Black Ma'a Nonu , aged 43, is facing disciplinary action following a dangerous tackle during a recent Champions Cup match. The incident, which occurred in the 79th minute of the game, saw Nonu, who had just come off the bench, yellow-carded by referee Christophe Ridley. The tackle, deemed dangerous, was on Stormers replacement midfielder Wandisile Simelane. The European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) confirmed on Tuesday that Nonu has been cited for an alleged breach of Law 9.

13, concerning dangerous tackling. This citation initiates a disciplinary process that could result in a significant suspension for the veteran player. The severity of the sanction will be determined by an independent disciplinary panel. Under World Rugby's sanction guidelines, the potential punishment for such an offense varies considerably, with entry points ranging from two weeks to a maximum of 52 weeks. The ultimate length of the suspension will hinge on the panel's assessment of the tackle's severity and the consideration of any mitigating factors that might be present. \Another player, Akker van der Merwe, also finds himself in hot water, facing disciplinary action for a separate incident. Van der Merwe, representing Sale Sharks, is accused of biting Will Hobson during their Champions Cup match against Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop. This alleged incident, which occurred in the 69th minute of the game, is categorized under Law 9.12, concerning physical abuse. The sanctions for biting are among the most stringent in the sport, reflecting the seriousness with which such behavior is viewed. The entry points for a biting offense are a minimum of 12 weeks, but can extend to a staggering 208 weeks, depending on the circumstances of the incident. This highlights the potential gravity of the situation for van der Merwe. The independent disciplinary panel, chaired by Gareth Graham, along with Donal Courtney and Marcelo D’Orey, convened via video conference on Tuesday to hear the case, indicating the importance and urgency of addressing the matter. This panel will thoroughly review the evidence and consider the various factors before handing down its decision.\The cases involving Nonu and van der Merwe underscore the strict enforcement of player safety regulations within professional rugby. The EPCR and World Rugby consistently emphasize the importance of fair play and the protection of player welfare. The disciplinary processes, including the use of independent panels, are designed to ensure that any breaches of the rules are addressed fairly and consistently. The wide range of potential sanctions reflects the varying degrees of seriousness that can be associated with different offenses. The disciplinary panels are responsible for evaluating the context of each incident, considering mitigating factors such as the player's disciplinary record and the specific circumstances of the tackle or action. These considerations will play a crucial role in determining the final penalties. Regardless of the outcome of these particular cases, these events serve as a reminder of the need for players to act responsibly, adhering to the rules and prioritizing the safety of their opponents





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Champions Cup Disciplinary Action Ma'a Nonu Akker Van Der Merwe Dangerous Tackle Biting Rugby

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