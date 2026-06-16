Former Acting Defence Secretary Faces Contempt Over Cradock Four Documents

South Africa's former acting Secretary of Defence, Dr. Thobekile Gamede, has been ordered to appear in court on contempt charges for failing to declassify and release documents related to the 1985 murders of the Cradock Four, despite a clear judicial mandate, as the families' long fight for truth hits a roadblock with state security claims.

Former acting Secretary of Defence Dr Thobekile Gamede now faces contempt of court charges for defying a judicial order to declassify and release crucial documents related to the 1985 murders of four prominent anti-apartheid activists collectively known as the Cradock Four .

The case, unfolding at the Gqeberha High Court, represents a critical juncture in the families' decades-long quest for truth and accountability regarding the brutal killings of Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli, Sparrow Mkonto, and Matthew Goniwe. The men were ambushed by apartheid security police at a roadblock near Cradock in the Eastern Cape on June 27, 1985, after returning from Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha. They were arrested, assaulted, and murdered, their bodies later found burned in a vehicle.

The judicial proceedings have been marked by repeated attempts to conceal the full historical record. Two previous inquests, in 1987 and 1993, yielded little substantive justice; the first blamed unknown assailants, while the second implicated the police but named no individuals and resulted in no prosecutions. The current, third inquest, which began in 2025, is considered the final opportunity for the families to establish the complete truth, especially as most of the apartheid-era operatives involved have since died.

However, the process has been severely hampered by the Department of Defence's persistent refusal to disclose its archives. In March 2026, Judge Thami Bheshe issued a clear and unequivocal order compelling Dr. Gamede, in her capacity as acting Secretary, to unconditionally produce a complete set of unredacted documents in both hard copy and electronic format within five court days. The court also declared the continued classification of these documents unlawful and of no force or effect.

Despite this, the Department of Defence, now under the leadership of Secretary Basil Mthimkulu, has failed to comply. Mthimkulu subsequently filed an explanatory affidavit on June 11, 2026, arguing that Gamede is unable to declassify the thousands of pages of records, which span the period from 1982 to 1987, as their release would purportedly endanger national security.

Instead, the department offered a restrictive alternative: allowing only a limited number of vetted individuals to inspect the documents under strict security conditions and apply for redaction removals with five days' notice. Advocates for the families, including Howard Varney, have condemned this stance as a continued effort to evade disclosure, characterizing the department's conduct as "nothing less than contemptuous.

" They argue that the blanket classification is manifestly inconsistent with South Africa's post-apartheid constitutional values and the spirit of transparency enshrined in the Promotion of Access to Information Act. The families' pursuit of the documents dates back to 2021, when their private investigator first formally applied under the Act, but they have only been granted partial, heavily controlled access to a fraction of the archive.

The controversy deepened when Deputy Minister of Defence Bantu Holomisa testified before the inquest in October 2025, revealing that he personally leaked one classified document-a permanent removal signal-to the New Nation newspaper as far back as May 1992, underscoring the arbitrary and politically motivated nature of past classifications. With the National Prosecuting Authority having issued a subpoena for the same documentation earlier in 2026, and with no documents forthcoming, the court has now ordered Gamede to personally appear and show cause why she should not be cited for contempt.

A specific date for this appearance is still pending, but the development highlights the ongoing institutional resistance to fully confronting the atrocities of the apartheid past. The refusal to release the documents not only obstructs the families' right to know the full circumstances of their loved ones' deaths but also impedes comprehensive historical reckoning and potentially prevents further criminal accountability, given that many of the direct perpetrators remain unidentified.

The case sits at the intersection of transitional justice, archival transparency, and state compliance with judicial mandates, testing South Africa's commitment to addressing the lingering shadows of its repressive history





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cradock Four Thobekile Gamede Apartheid Document Declassification Contempt Of Court Gqeberha High Court Department Of Defence Howard Varney Transitional Justice South Africa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phala Phala Robbery Trial: Defence Cites Weak Circumstantial Case Against AccusedLawyers for the three accused in the Phala Phala farm robbery case argue that the State's case relies solely on circumstantial evidence without direct proof linking them to the theft. The defence expresses confidence in an acquittal as both sides have closed their cases and await written arguments.

Read more »

Bulls wary of Jacques Nienaber’s Leinster defence ahead of Croke Park URC finalWillie le Roux warns that a single missed opportunity could be the difference in the URC final as the Bulls gear up to face a formidable Leinster defence.

Read more »

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial: Defence Witness Denies Links to Firearm NetworkDefence witness Qiniselani Buthelezi continued testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, denying connections to an alleged firearm supply network mentioned in a late witness's affidavit. The trial examines the 2014 killing of the soccer captain.

Read more »

Israel's Defence Minister Says IDF Will Remain in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza IndefinitelyIsrael's defence minister said Monday that Israeli forces would remain in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza indefinitely, hours after the United States and Iran agreed to end the Middle East war, including in Lebanon. The area will be cleared of local residents, and all terrorist infrastructure, both above and below ground, including the houses in the frontline villages that served as terrorist outposts, will be destroyed.

Read more »