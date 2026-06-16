Forged Certificates and Failed Demolitions: The 94 Daniell Road Saga Exposes Cape Town's Planning Failures

A Daily Maverick investigation uncovers how a forged engineering certificate and the City of Cape Town's inaction on a court-ordered demolition allowed illegal buildings to persist for years, risking collapse and sparking protests by 40,000 residents.

In this final part of a three-part investigation, Daily Maverick explores the secretive operations of Cape Town 's municipal planning structures, focusing on the Blaauwberg district where 40,000 middle-income ratepayers have been protesting the city's failure to address dozens of illegal buildings.

As uncovered, alongside corruption claims, the threat of building collapses is genuine. An illustrative image shows Cape Town deputy mayor Eddie Andrews and protesters from the United Residents Association in Sanddrift on 6 May 2023. The series previously examined the capture of Cape Town's planning tribunal and the withholding of property information.

On 28 June 2024, near 6pm, Charles Rudman, from the office of executive deputy mayor Eddie Andrews, emailed Garron Gsell of the Tijgerhof Residents Association with a startling admission: the engineering form for 94 Daniell Road had been forged. The email was copied to Robert McGaffin, executive director of spatial planning and environment. While forgery was not unusual in such a large municipality, the email marked a critical moment in a saga spanning over five years.

The story traces back to a High Court order on 28 January 2021, where Justice Rosheni Allie ruled that the owners of 94 Daniell Road had erected structures violating the National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act of 1977. The order prohibited leasing the property until a land use application was approved and mandated the city to seek a demolition order if the application was refused.

In June 2021, a land use application was submitted and subsequently refused, triggering paragraph 11 of the court order. Yet, by October 2025, when forensic firm Mubesko Africa delivered a 16-page report to Bouwe van der Eems of the Milnerton Central Residents Association, the illegal buildings still stood. The report found no evidence that the city had pursued a demolition order.

The forged engineering certificate became central to Mubesko Africa's investigation into alleged corruption between the draughtsman responsible for the building plans and the Blaauwberg spatial planning department. Obtaining the certificate proved difficult; the principal building inspector claimed no valid certificate had been received and suggested a PAIA application, which was then denied without clear reason.

On 2 October 2025, Mubesko Africa's managing director wrote to council speaker Alderman Felicity Purchase, noting that Van der Eems would appeal the decision as the MCRA had exhausted funds for the investigation. The controversy highlights systemic failures in enforcing building regulations and raises questions about municipal accountability in the face of illegal construction that endangers residents





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Cape Town Illegal Buildings Forgery Municipal Planning Blaauwberg Demolition Order Corruption Daily Maverick

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