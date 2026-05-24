Foreign nationals sleeping outside Home Affairs offices in Durban raise concerns over access to services and safety

Concerns are growing over foreign nationals sleeping outside Home Affairs offices in Durban. Residents are calling on the government to better monitor and control foreign nationals and to address safety concerns within local communities.

Concerns growing over foreign nationals sleeping outside Home Affairs offices in Durban raise questions about access to documentation and humanitarian support. Residents call on the government to better monitor and control foreign nationals .

Protests continue across parts of the country amid growing concerns over immigration and safety. The debate around immigration and safety is intensifying as some residents express frustration with the lack of effective solutions to the issue. Some residents are calling for stricter laws and tougher enforcement to deal with the problem. The issue is as much about the safety of local communities as it is about the well-being of foreign nationals.

Residents highlight the need for the government to address local crime and ensure that all communities feel safe and secure





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Immigration Safety Foreign Nationals Home Affairs Durban Government Residents Protests Crime

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