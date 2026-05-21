Foreign Nationals Seeking Refuge in Durban, South Africa, Protected Legally, But Threats Persist

After a Home Affairs screening process, the nearly all foreign nationals have been verified as being in the country legally. EThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has appealed to the community to accept the foreign nationals because they are in the country lawfully. The police are investigating assault cases and patrolling the area to provide protection. However, threats to the foreign nationals still persist.

Police are seen at the Diakonia Centre in central Durban where hundreds of foreign nationals are seeking refuge. After a Home Affairs screening process, the nearly all the foreign nationals have been verified as being in the country legally.

The group had gathered at Diakonia for two days after going to the Durban Central police station on Monday demanding protection. EThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba says that if the message can go out quickly to the community to accept the foreign nationals because they are in the country lawfully. The police are investigating assault cases and patrolling the area to provide protection





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Government & Politics Law & Order Foreign Nationals Refugee Police Home Affairs Threats Attacks Investigation Protection

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