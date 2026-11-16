A Department of Employment and Labour report found 231,850 foreign nationals employed at 21,371 of 168,766 workplaces inspected, as labour analysts argue foreign nationals should not be blamed for the country's jobs crisis.

A report by the Department of Employment and Labour's Inspection and Enforcement Services found that 231,850 foreign nationals were employed at 21,371 of the 168,766 workplaces inspected by the end of the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year.

The finding comes amid nationwide protests by the anti-illegal migration group March and March, during which activists called on undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa. Those named include group leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, as well as Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba. During the protests, foreign nationals were accused of stealing South Africans' jobs. The demonstrations resulted in acts of intimidation, violence and looting, especially in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, prompting government intervention.

Also read South Africa Name XI for First Test Against Bangladesh, Zubayr Hamza Returns at No 3

Protests and Immigration Law Enforcement

In that intervention, President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed that enforcing immigration laws remained the responsibility of the state. He warned that individuals could not stop people to demand documentation or proof of nationality. According to IES inspector-general Aggy Moiloa, the employment of foreign nationals in these jobs was unfortunate because most were entry-level positions that could easily have been occupied by South Africans. Moiloa was speaking during the department's strategic planning conference in Rustenburg last week.

Advertisement

South Africa is battling a joblessness rate of 33.7%, which has relegated 8.6-million people to the unemployment lines. The expanded unemployment rate, which includes discouraged job seekers, is 44%, among the highest in the world. Moiloa said agriculture had the most foreign nationals, employing 46,533 across 1,205 employers. Wholesale and retail followed closely at 41,359 across 6,698 employers.

The other top 10 sectors included community, manufacturing, hospitality, mining, private security, financial services and education. Of the 21,371 workplaces inspected, 371 were found to employ foreign nationals. Gauteng recorded the highest number at 59,624, followed by the North West at 58,533, the Western Cape at 34,675, Limpopo at 24,972 and the Eastern Cape at 20,385. KwaZulu-Natal recorded 13,295, Mpumalanga 11,560, the Free State 5,173, the Northern Cape 3,571 and head office 62.

Unemployment and Foreign Workers

Labour analyst and DA spokesperson on employment and labour Michael Bagraim said all workers in the country were entitled to constitutionally enshrined rights. It does not mean you have to be South African, he said. The Labour Relations Act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act are there to fulfil what our Constitution says.

However, if a foreigner is in the country illegally, then they have no rights; they must be deported, Bagraim said. In June, Ramaphosa said the government would intensify deportations of undocumented foreign nationals, recruit more labour inspectors, strengthen border security and introduce employment quotas as part of a comprehensive overhaul of South Africa's immigration system. Ramaphosa said the cabinet adopted a comprehensive approach for migration management on June 3.

It was subsequently endorsed by the president's co-ordinating council and discussed with traditional leaders, religious organisations, organised labour, business and other stakeholders. The government has identified illegal immigration as a significant challenge, which has implications for social cohesion, national security and the provision of services, he said. He said the first phase of the government's response was a crackdown on violations of immigration, labour and other laws.

Advertisement

Government Crackdown and Deportations

Law enforcement agencies were intensifying the identification and deportation of undocumented foreigners, supported by dedicated immigration courts. Inspections of employers would increase, with the Department of Employment and Labour recruiting 10,000 inspectors, while penalties for employers that contravene the Immigration Act would be strengthened. Bagraim said the employment and labour department was at fault for giving work permits to foreign nationals for menial jobs that South Africans could do.

It is not their fault that they have work permits, he said. They should not give work permits to foreigners for menial jobs that could be done by South Africans. I blame the department. They should not be doing it in the future.

They have dropped South Africans into trouble. Our government has failed us, Bagraim said. Labour analyst Mojalefa Musi said the matter was concerning considering the high unemployment rate in the country. He stressed, however, that the nature of work that was emerging was not of a size or quality that South Africans are most likely to be attracted to.

These are the jobs that foreign nationals get, who are vulnerable by virtue of being in the country illegally, Musi said. Those jobs are there, but they are not attractive to average South Africans.