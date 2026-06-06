Foreign National Arrested Over Motherwell Shooting That Killed Five Teenagers

Police in the Eastern Cape captured a 28‑year‑old foreign suspect linked to the Motherwell mass shooting that left five teenagers dead. The arrest follows a week‑long intelligence‑driven tracing operation and the suspect faces multiple murder charges.

A foreign national aged twenty‑eight was taken into custody in the Eastern Cape after an intensive police operation linked him to the brutal mass shooting in Motherwell that claimed the lives of five teenagers.

According to the spokesperson for the Eastern Cape police, Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit launched a tracing mission that began on the evening of Thursday 4 June and continued through to the early hours of Friday 5 June. The operation, driven by intelligence gathered during the investigation, culminated in the successful apprehension of the suspect on Friday morning.

The incident unfolded in a residential dwelling where four victims were discovered in the lounge area and a fifth in a bedroom. Emergency medical services arrived at the scene and pronounced three of the young people dead on site. A fourth individual suffered injuries that proved fatal despite resuscitation attempts, while the fifth victim was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his wounds.

The five victims have been identified as Mpendulo Sjadu seventeen, Sonwabise Mkhweta seventeen, Luvuyo Crowly seventeen, Ibrahim Said eighteen and Vuyisani Pinini eighteen. The police statement highlighted the relentless dedication of investigators who worked tirelessly to trace the perpetrator and bring him before the courts. Brigadier Gantana emphasized that the suspect now faces five counts of murder and is expected to appear before the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Monday 8 June 2026.

The spokesperson added that the arrest reflects the commitment of law enforcement to remove violent offenders from communities and to ensure justice for the families affected by such a tragic loss. The case has sparked outrage in the local community, with residents calling for increased safety measures and support for the grieving families. Community leaders have urged authorities to expedite the legal process and to provide counselling services for the survivors and relatives of the victims.

As the investigation continues, police have appealed for any additional information that may assist in understanding the motives behind the shooting and preventing future acts of violence in the region. The authorities reaffirmed that they will maintain a high level of vigilance and continue collaborative efforts with national security agencies to safeguard citizens and uphold the rule of law





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Motherwell Shooting Eastern Cape Police Violent Crime Murder Investigation Community Safety

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