Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2.3 EcoBoost Review: Petrol Double Cab Analysis

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2.3 EcoBoost offers a refined, quiet petrol alternative to diesel bakkies at R899 000, targeting urban drivers seeking luxury without off-road baggage.

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2.3 EcoBoost presents itself as a premium double cab pickup truck priced at R899 000 in the South Africa n market. This specific variant utilizes a 2.3-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine paired exclusively with a ten-speed automatic transmission and two-wheel drive. The vehicle aims to differentiate itself from traditional diesel models by offering near-silent operation and refined performance characteristics that appeal to urban commuters.

Petrol Engine Performance and Refinement

Pressing the starter button on the Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2.3 EcoBoost reveals a stark contrast to the ubiquitous diesel clatter and judder associated with previous iterations of the model. The petrol powertrain delivers smooth throttle response from the initial squeeze, eliminating the lag-and-shove dynamics typical of turbodiesel engines. While overtaking maneuvers may produce a subtle turbo flutter, the cabin remains exceptionally quiet and refined throughout the driving experience.

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Interior Technology and Trim Features

The interior of the Ford Ranger Wildtrak retains the portrait-style touchscreen interface that has become a staple in the Ford stable, a design now widely copied by competitors. The Wildtrak trim level adds distinct matrix LED headlamps, specific badging, and plush stitching both inside and outside the cabin to elevate its status. Semi-autonomous driving aids included in this model match the sophistication previously reserved for luxury sedans like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Fuel Efficiency and Operating Costs

Fuel consumption figures for the Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2.3 EcoBoost average 9.3 litres per 100 kilometers during leisurely urban driving conditions. This efficiency profile becomes increasingly attractive given the volatile fuel landscape in South Africa, where diesel prices experienced significant increases in October 2026 before a slight reprieve in November 2026. The petrol variant is starting to look like a smarter financial choice for consumers navigating these economic shifts.

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Market Position and Target Audience

The decision to offer a two-wheel-drive only configuration for the Wildtrak badge creates an identity crisis for buyers expecting full-time four-wheel-drive capability. However, the vehicle serves as an accomplished city slicker for drivers who primarily stay on tar roads and desire the aesthetic gloss of the Wildtrak package. It is designed for those who do not plan to venture far off paved surfaces, offering a compelling alternative to heavier, more expensive diesel four-by-fours.

Pricing Strategy and Competitive Landscape

At R899 000, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2.3 EcoBoost is priced higher than the Sport 4x2 variant, which retailed for R839 600 earlier in the year. Despite the price difference, the two models share identical mechanical underpinnings, making the distinction largely cosmetic rather than functional. The pricing strategy positions the Wildtrak as a halo product that leverages the reputation of South Africa's best-selling double cab to justify its premium status among urban buyers.