Ford Ranger Sport blends performance and practicality with new 2.3‑litre EcoBoost

The new Ranger Sport slots between the XLT and Wildtrak, offering a 2.3 L EcoBoost engine that delivers brisk acceleration, respectable fuel economy and a balanced driving experience for a double‑cab pickup.

Ford has positioned the new Ranger Sport as a bridge between the well‑established XLT and the premium Wildtrak, aiming to attract buyers who want more than mundane daily performance from a double‑cab pickup.

The model arrives with a 2.3‑litre EcoBoost petrol engine, a powerplant many had previously associated with the spirited Focus RS rather than a work‑horse bakkie. Initially, the engine's inclusion raised scepticism; critics argued that a fuel‑hungry turbocharged unit seemed out of place when the lineup already offers the high‑octane Raptor, the economical single‑turbo XLT, and the smooth 3.0‑litre V6 turbodiesel. The concern was that Ford might be stretching the range with a 'Raptor Lite' that fails to deliver authentic sportiness.

When the start button was pressed, the Ranger Sport's EcoBoost did not immediately announce its presence with a throaty roar. The engine's note is relatively muted, lacking the aggressive sound that traditionally defines a sport model. Nonetheless, the power delivery is respectable. Under light‑throttle conditions in town or on the highway, the drivetrain behaves similarly to the outgoing bi‑turbo diesel that produced 154 kW and 500 Nm, offering a smooth, predictable pull rather than an explosive surge.

Ford has deliberately limited torque to the rear wheels through the 10‑speed automatic in lower gears, ensuring the vehicle feels like a capable bakkie rather than an over‑enthusiastic hot hatch. This calibration results in a balanced driving experience for a vehicle that still tips the scales at over two tonnes. The true character of the EcoBoost emerges when the driver commits to a more aggressive foot‑hold.

Once beyond first gear, a noticeable surge in power occurs, with the turbo receiving a clear signal to maintain boost as the revs climb past 6 000 rpm. In a straight‑line test, the Ranger Sport covered 0‑100 km/h in 8.39 seconds, making it one of the quickest double‑cab pickups currently available and comfortably ahead of the older bi‑turbo diesel's 11.66‑second run.

At the 800 m mark, the Sport reached 178 km/h, just three kilometres per hour shy of the Raptor's 181 km/h, while the V6 diesel and bi‑turbo lagged at 164 km/h and 148 km/h respectively. In the 60‑140 km/h sprint, the Sport clocked 9.71 seconds, again only bested by the Raptor's 8.90 seconds, with the diesels trailing significantly. Fuel consumption, often a critical factor for pickup buyers, proved more reasonable than expected.

In city driving the EcoBoost Sport recorded approximately 15 L/100 km, but on open roads with a relaxed driving style the figure dropped to 11.6 L/100 km, reflecting the average shown on the instrument cluster over a 3 000 km media evaluation. Compared with most 150 kW diesel double‑cabs that exceed 10 L/100 km and the 3.0 L V6 that averages over 12 L/100 km, the Sport's consumption is competitive, especially given its performance credentials.

Priced at R839 600, the Ranger EcoBoost Sport presents a compelling option for buyers seeking a blend of speed, practicality, and relatively efficient fuel use, potentially making it the standout choice within the current Ranger range





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Ford Ranger Sport Ecoboost Engine Double Cab Pickup Performance Test Fuel Consumption

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