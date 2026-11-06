Springboks beat Italy in Turin as Moerat and Wessels face test within a Test

South Africa's win over Italy in the Nations Championship serves as a crucial individual test for starting lock Salmaan Moerat and replacement hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

The Springboks will beat Italy in Turin in the Nations Championship on Saturday. The intrigue is not in the result but in the individual performances of starting lock Salmaan Moerat and replacement hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

For both, this is a test within a Test. It is about opportunity, credibility and making a statement that goes beyond beating Italy. Few Springboks divide public opinion quite like Salmaan Moerat, and his selection has predictably brought another avalanche of criticism. Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has picked his strongest available combination, with the core of his match-23 being the players who beat the All Blacks 3-1 in Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Series.

Also read Springboks expected to make strong Nations Championship start against depleted Italy

Erasmus Seeks Confirmation From Wessels And Moerat

Erasmus knows what he will get from his established World Cup winners. What he needs is confirmation that Moerat and Wessels can be trusted to deliver consistently at Test level. Wessels, 25, has been Erasmus's hybrid impact project for three years. He can play loosehead prop and hooker, but Erasmus believes his greatest potential is at hooker.

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That belief has arguably been both Wessels's blessing and his curse. A generational schoolboy talent at Grey College, Wessels has spent much of his professional career being celebrated for his versatility without being allowed to settle exclusively in one position. His numbers tell the story. Seventeen Tests, just three starts and an average of 28 minutes a Test.

At the Bulls, he has played 71 matches but started only 27. He is behind Gerhard Steenekamp at loosehead and Johan Grobbelaar at hooker. It is hardly the ideal environment for a player desperately needing consistent minutes in one position. Erasmus has invested heavily in Wessels, but investment eventually demands a return.

Wessels Needs Extended Opportunity To Prove Hooker Talent

Malcolm Marx is the world's best hooker and among the game's most influential players. He cannot be expected to play every meaningful minute between now and the 2027 World Cup. Erasmus needs another hooker he can start without hesitation, or introduce after 40 minutes rather than 60. Wessels has the physicality, aggression and natural talent.

What he needs is an extended opportunity and, more importantly, a performance that demands another. Turin could be the beginning of that transition. Moerat's challenge is different, and considerably more personal. The 27-year-old has been part of Erasmus's Springbok environment since 2022, but injuries and repeated concussions have restricted him to 12 Tests in five seasons, six starts and a handful of captaincy appearances.

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He has won 10 of those 12 Tests, yet few Springboks divide public opinion quite like Moerat. Erasmus and Stormers coach John Dobson have consistently praised his leadership, physicality, work rate and willingness to do the ugly work that seldom features in highlights packages. Moerat is an enforcer. He hits rucks, makes tackles and brings a physical presence that coaches value enormously.

Moerat Faces Vicious Social Media Condemnation

He has captained South Africa at under-18 and Junior Springbok level, Western Province, the Stormers and the Springboks. Leadership has never been his weakness. But the social media condemnation of Moerat is often vicious, spiteful and disproportionate to anything he has produced on a rugby field. His selection to start against Italy, having not played a Test this season, predictably brought another avalanche of criticism.

Moerat, who made 73 appearances for the Stormers before joining La Rochelle, has at least returned to regular rugby. He made his French club debut with 40 minutes against the Lions in the Champions Cup last month and has since started successive Top 14 matches, playing 54 minutes and then the full 80. Erasmus clearly believes Moerat is ready. The challenge is for Moerat to make the public see what Erasmus and Dobson have always seen.

Moerat Must Dominate To Silence Critics

He doesn't need to convince his coach. He needs to impose himself on Italy, dominate the collisions and deliver the kind of performance that makes his selection indisputable. And if he does, he can deliver the most satisfying two-fingered salute to those keyboard warriors who have made a sport of belittling him.