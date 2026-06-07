Foote names 38‑player Junior Springbok training squad ahead of Georgia World Championship

Kevin Foote reveals an expanded 38‑man U20 camp in Stellenbosch, outlines senior call‑ups, and details preparation plans for the Junior World Championship in Georgia.

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote has announced an expanded training squad of 38 players as the South African U20 side prepares for the upcoming Junior World Championship in Georgia.

Most of the group will converge in Stellenbosch on Monday, 22 June, where they will undertake a final block of intensive sessions designed to sharpen their tactics, cohesion and match fitness ahead of the global tournament. The squad is composed entirely of athletes who have previously participated in Springbok U20 camps, as well as those who featured in the recent U20 International Series and the SANZAAR U20 Rugby Championship - both of which South Africa won.

Foote emphasised that the camp will focus on fine‑tuning the team's readiness for the world stage while also ensuring that players who have been called up to senior duties can seamlessly rejoin the junior set‑up once their commitments are fulfilled. Ten members of the extended group have already been promoted to the senior Springbok squad for the high‑profile clash against the Barbarians and the South Africa 'A' match against Zimbabwe in Gqeberha on 20 June.

Among those making the senior call‑up are Junior Bok captain Riley Norton, who plays lock, and front‑rowers Oliver Reid and Danie Kruger. Hookers Siphosethu Mnebelele and Liam van Wyk, fly‑halves Vusi Moyo and Yaqeen Ahmed, utility back Luan Giliomee, centre Markus Muller and full‑back Zekhethelo Siyaya have also been drafted into the Springbok camp.

Wing Cheswill Jooste will remain with the Vodacom Bulls, who are competing in the United Rugby Championship Grand Final, and will join the Junior Boks only after completing his club obligations. Prop Kai Pratt missed the training camp due to injury. The remaining 27 players, who have not been selected for senior duties, will report to the Stellenbosch base on Monday and will train together under Foote's guidance.

Once the senior and Vodacom URC players finish their commitments, they will be integrated back into the U20 group before the squad departs for Georgia. Foote expressed confidence in the depth of the talent pool, noting that the recent U20 International Series and the championship provided valuable game time that has helped build squad depth and international experience.

He praised the players' adaptability and the continuity of the development pathway that sees junior players transition smoothly into senior ranks while maintaining focus on the ultimate goal - a strong showing at the Junior World Championship





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Junior Springboks Kevin Foote U20 Training Squad Junior World Championship South Africa Rugby

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